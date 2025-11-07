Raja Saab To Jana Nayagan: 6 Major Box Office Showdowns of 2026; Check Here
In 2026, several films will clash at the box office, Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan and it will be interesting to see which film comes out on top and which will have to struggle to survive. Take a look at the 6 biggest clashes of 2026
The Rajasaab Vs Jana Nayagan
Release Date: January 9, 2026
Made on a budget of about 400-500 crores, 'The Rajasaab' is directed by Maruthi Dasari. Actors like Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhhi Agerwal have played important roles in this Telugu film. Meanwhile, 'Jana Nayagan' is said to be Thalapathy Vijay's last film. Directed by H. Vinoth, this Tamil film also features actors like Pooja Hegde and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film's budget is reported to be around 300 crores.
Dhamaal 4 Vs Toxic Vs Dacoit
Release: Mar 19-20, 2026. A three-way clash! 'Dhamaal 4' (comedy), Yash's 'Toxic' (Kannada), and Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit: A Love Story' (Telugu-Hindi) hit theaters.
Peddi Vs The Paradise
Release: Mar 27, 2026. Ram Charan's ₹300 crore Telugu action film 'Peddi' clashes with Nani's ₹150 crore Telugu action thriller 'The Paradise'. A big Tollywood showdown.