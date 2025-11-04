Rumours about Prabhas’ upcoming film The Raja Saab being postponed from its 2026 release recently took social media by storm. However, the makers have now clarified that the film is on track and urged fans to ignore all baseless speculations.

One of the most anticipated Telugu films starring Prabhas, The Raja Saab, is set to release in 2026. Created under the directorial prowess of Maruthi Dasari, the movie aims to present a novel genre of romance-comedy with supernatural horror thrown in, indicating a clear distinction from the action-thrill plots surrounding Prabhas in recent films.

With monumental visuals, upbeat music, and a terrific cast including Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan, the film is expected to possibly show a lighter, charming side of the pan-India star.

Is Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Getting Postponed:

Soon, a few unconfirmed rumors hit the social media play and completely baffled Prabhas' fans when The Raja Saab, the romantic horror flick, seemed likely to be delayed from its 2026 window. Unsubstantiated claims have stated production problems and scheduling conflicts have pushed the film timeline even further.

But before the speculations could set the fire, The Raja Saab team came about with defanging the rumor. A statement was issued asking the fans to "ignore all rumors" and affirmed that they were having good times.

Makers Come With Clarification

The team of The Raja Saab officially dismissed all rumors of delay, saying the shooting is still going on in due course. "There is no truth in the postponement rumors. The film is moving as planned and soon there will be delightful updates for fans", said a production source.

It was a sigh of relief to the massive fan base of Prabhas waiting patiently for periodic updates related to the film. One thing is for sure; the trust bestowed upon them ensures the team and its makers are doing everything possible to maintain the timeline and release the film in 2026.

About The Raja Saab

With a dramatic shift from heavy-action in Salaar and Adipurush, The Raja Saab is a welcome move for Prabhas helmed by Maruthi Dasari. The movie claims to throw in a blend of romance and comedy, supernatural horror, allowing fans to perhaps perceive a little bit of the pan-India star's lighter and emotional side.

The film reportedly has a cast alongside Prabhas, including Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan, with alluring music and grand visuals being some strong positive aspects. Fans are specifically curious to see how Maruthi's entertaining storytelling form goes along with Prabhas' larger-than-life act before the camera.

Fans React to the Clarification

The announcement was made, and social media is abuzz with cheering and excitement. Hundreds of fans expressed relief over the timelines of the movie staying intact, using hashtags like #TheRajaSaab and #Prabhas2026 to mark the good news.