Raja Saab': Did Prabhas' most awaited film stop shooting due to financial issues? Read on

Raja Saab: Is Prabhas's Raja Saab movie stuck in financial problems? Is the movie delayed due to losses at People's Media Factory? When will director Maruthi's movie be released?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

Raja Saab: Prabhas's films typically generate massive excitement across the pan-India market, with fans eagerly anticipating every new project he undertakes, creating widespread anticipation and buzz.

budget 2025
article_image2

Prabhas Raja Saab Film Sinks Under Financial Burden?

People Media Factory has announced numerous movies, but unfortunately, the success rate has been nonexistent, with many projects failing to make a significant impact at the box office.

 


article_image3

Director Maruthi, known for his expertise in horror-comedy films, is set to bring his unique touch to Raja Saab, blending suspense and humor in an exciting way.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IIFA 2025: Nitanshi Goel in tears as she wins best actress for 'Laapataa Ladies' NTI

IIFA 2025: Nitanshi Goel in tears as she wins best actress for 'Laapataa Ladies'

IND Vs NZ CT Final: Athiya Shetty cheers for husband KL Rahul as India wins; shares adorable photo; Check HERE ATG

IND Vs NZ CT Final: Athiya Shetty cheers for husband KL Rahul as India wins; shares adorable photo; Check HERE

WWE: Top Reasons Why Vince McMahon Had to Leave WWE

WWE: Top Reasons Why Vince McMahon Had to Leave WWE

India lift 3rd Champions Trophy title: Virat Kohli hugging Anushka Sharma after sets internet abuzz (WATCH) snt

India lift 3rd Champions Trophy title: Virat Kohli hugging Anushka Sharma after sets internet abuzz (WATCH)

Selena Gomez shares heartfelt birthday message for fiance Benny Blanco: What I did to deserve you' NTI

Selena Gomez shares heartfelt birthday message for fiance Benny Blanco: What I did to deserve you'

Recent Stories

Air India flight returns after 10 hours in air due to toilet malfunction, passengers face major inconvenience dmn

Air India's Chicago-Delhi flight turns back after 10 hours in air due to toilet malfunction

PHOTOS IIFA 2025: Nora Fatehi serves styling goals at Day 2 of award ceremony ATG

(PHOTOS) IIFA 2025: Nora Fatehi serves styling goals at Day 2 of award ceremony

Shraddha Kapoor's effortless beauty: See her gorgeous no-makeup photos NTI

Shraddha Kapoor's effortless beauty: See her gorgeous no-makeup photos

Kerala: Funding freeze cripples dialysis services, patients across state in crisis anr

Kerala: Funding freeze cripples dialysis services, patients across state in crisis

India lifts 3rd Champions Trophy title: KL Rahul reveals mantra behind his success in tournament; read to know snt

India lifts 3rd Champions Trophy title: KL Rahul reveals mantra behind his success in tournament; read to know

Recent Videos

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

Video Icon
Apoorva Mukhija Deserved Better? Fans Say She OUTSHINED Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan!

Apoorva Mukhija Deserved Better? Fans Say She OUTSHINED Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan!

Video Icon
Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Saints Condemn Vandalism of BAPS Hindu Temple in California

Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Saints Condemn Vandalism of BAPS Hindu Temple in California

Video Icon
Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Newark Due to Dry, Windy Conditions | Asianet Newsable

Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Newark Due to Dry, Windy Conditions | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Video Icon