Raj Kapoor death anniversary: Cult classic films of Bollywood's showman
It's been 32 years since Bollywood's showman, Raj Kapoor, passed away. On this occasion, we're looking back at the films he directed, which are considered cult classics
| Published : Jun 02 2025, 11:30 AM
1 Min read
13
Image Credit : instagram
Raj Kapoor not only acted but also directed around 10 films, all but 2 of which were superhits.
23
Image Credit : instagram
Raj Kapoor's directorial debut, Aag (1948), starring Nargis and Premnath, wasn't a big hit.
33
Image Credit : instagram
Raj Kapoor launched his youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor, with Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), starring Mandakini. The film was a massive box office success.
