Rajkummar Rao recently addressed the success of Stree 2, emphasizing that the film thrived due to its story and collective effort, rather than any single actor.

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao recently spoke about his experience working on Stree 2, a sequel to the super hit horror-comedy Stree. The film, released in 2024, was an enormous box office hit, grossing ₹857 crore globally. The success of the film generated controversies among the fans as to who should be most accredited. Speaking in an interview, Rajkummar responded by laying stress on the value of team work.

Rajkummar Rao on Stree 2's Success

Discussing the film's massive response, Rajkummar Rao said, "I would be a fool to believe that Stree worked because of me. It worked because of the story, because of the love the first part received." He accepted his own contribution as an actor but emphasized that the success of the film was a joint effort with the director, producers, and the entire crew and cast.

His Working Experience with Shraddha Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao also applauded his co-actor Shraddha Kapoor, who reappears in Stree 2 in her mysterious character. He pointed out their on-screen relationship, saying their pairing was central to the appeal of the movie. He also said, "Shraddha brings a unique energy to the film, and working with her again was an absolute delight." Their performative chemistry together helped the film's interesting story and comedic value.

The Credit War Between Fans

After the success of Stree 2, supporters argued over which actor, Shraddha Kapoor or Rajkummar Rao, was the catalyst for the movie's success. Speaking to this, Rajkummar stated, "Because we are the face on the posters, people tend to say Stree this, Stree that. But yes, everyone works on the film. It's a team effort." He highlighted that each film is destined to succeed in its own right, and the success is never the responsibility of one person.

Rajkummar Rao's humility and acknowledgement of teamwork demonstrate his commitment to storytelling. Though Stree 2 has solidified itself as a blockbuster, Rao's words are a reminder that the world of cinema lives on because of collaboration. As he prepares for his next film, Bhool Chuk Maaf, fans eagerly look forward to his future performances