    Raj Kapoor 97th birth anniversary: Sangam to Bobby to Mera Naam Joker, 9 Cult movies of the greatest showman

    First Published Dec 13, 2021, 11:16 PM IST
    Tomorrow, December 14, 2021 marks Raj Kapoor's 97th birth anniversary; to celebrate this day, we bring you a list of some of his best movies

    Filmmaker Raj Kapoor who is also known as India's Charlie Chaplin by his fans and was given the title of the 'Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema' has penned his name in history as the greatest showman when it comes to the Indian Cinema. Tomorrow, December 14, is his 97th birth anniversary.
     

    Raj Kapoor was born in Kapoor Haveli, currently located in Pakistan's Peshawar region. He was not just an actor; he was a producer and director who had a vision for cinema. Raj Kapoor's movies were very progressive; they had a strong message even though they were commercial. 
     

    In 1948, Raj Kapoor created history by becoming the youngest film director at 24. He established his studio, RK Films, and debuted as a filmmaker in the film Aag. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, here's a list of some of his best movies:
     

    Shree 420: The 1955 film had Raj Kapoor and Nargis in lead roles. The film was a comedy-drama where Raj (Ranbir Raj) cheated and conned people for money. The number 420 refers to IPC section 420, which prescribes the punishment for cheating. 

    Awara: This 1951 film also had Raj Kapoor and Nargis in lead roles and was also directed by Kapoor. The film was screened at Cannes Film Festival and was a massive success in China. Awara had a strong socialist theme and is still regarded as one of India's most popular films on an international platform.
     

    Bobby: The film was directed by Raj Kapoor; this 1973 film was on a teenage love story that was rather bold for its time. The film featured Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. According to reports, the film's climax was altered from a sad one to a cheerful one, finishing on a happy note.
     

    Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai: This 1960 film was produced by Raj Kapoor, and he also acted in the movie playing the role of Raju, an honesty, regular working class man who lives his life. 

    Mera Naam Joker: This 1970 cult film wasn't like by the audience and critics, which resulted in significant losses for RK Studios. The movie was made on a large scale. In the film, Raj Kapoor acted, directed and produced it too. The movie was focused on a clown who must make his audience laugh at the cost of his griefs.

    Teesri Kasam: This 1966 film featured Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman, which ended up with the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. However, the movie flopped at the box office. 

    Jagte Raho: This 1956 film is about a poor villager Raj Kapoor who travels to a big city for a better life and work. But later in the movie, he gets entangled in a net of middle-class desire and corruption.

    Anari: The film features Raj Kapoor in the lead; this 1959 film won the President's Silver Medal for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The film's story is about an honourable man who works for a medicine factory, who believes that justice will always be served.

    Sangam: How can we miss this 1964 film which was directed and edited by Raj Kapoor. This triangle love story between childhood friends was shot in many foreign locations, which was a huge deal back then. The film featured Vyjayanthimala, Rajendra Kumar and Raj Kapoor.

