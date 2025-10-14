Image Credit : social media

Raghav Juyal, known for his quirky charm and natural acting, is all set to make his debut in South Indian cinema. The dancer-turned-actor is ready to team up with one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars for an exciting new project.

After impressing audiences in the hit Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, Raghav is now venturing into multilingual films. He also shares a friendly bond with Aryan Khan, the show’s director, making this transition even more special.