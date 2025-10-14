Raghav Juyal to Make His Telugu Debut with Superstar Nani in THIS Film
Raghav Juyal, beloved for his charm and talent, is all set to make his Telugu debut with superstar Nani in The Paradise. Fans are excited to see this new cinematic journey unfold.
From Netflix Success to a New Challenge
Raghav Juyal, known for his quirky charm and natural acting, is all set to make his debut in South Indian cinema. The dancer-turned-actor is ready to team up with one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars for an exciting new project.
After impressing audiences in the hit Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, Raghav is now venturing into multilingual films. He also shares a friendly bond with Aryan Khan, the show’s director, making this transition even more special.
Starring Alongside Telugu Superstar Nani
Raghav has officially joined the cast of The Paradise, a highly anticipated film starring Telugu superstar Nani. This movie will be his first in Telugu cinema, and he’s thrilled about this fresh opportunity.
Announcing the Start of ‘The Paradise’
Sharing his excitement on social media, Raghav wrote, “The Paradise Begins.” His fans are eagerly waiting to see him bring his unique style to this new cinematic space.
Praising Nani and the Film’s Impact
Raghav praised Nani, calling him “the Natural Star,” and described The Paradise as a fantastic film. He’s confident that viewers will be blown away by the story and performances