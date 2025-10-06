Raghav Juyal shines in Aryan Khan’s bold Netflix debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, praising the young director’s genius, sharing hilarious Mannat memories, and revealing the unseen, funnier side of Aryan Khan

Raghav Juyal is currently riding the highest wave of his career with The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, Aryan Khan’s bold, unconventional directorial debut on Netflix. The dancer-turned-actor, lovingly called the “King of Slow Motion,” has captivated both critics and audiences with his magnetic performance. His portrayal has earned him recognition as one of the most memorable breakout stars of the show.

However, the real surprise package, Raghav believes, is Aryan Khan himself. “Of course, he smiles, he laughs rolling on the ground — but he chooses not to do that on camera. That’s his choice,” Raghav told NDTV. “He’s crazy funny, and honestly, God has tuned him differently. He’s Aryan Khan, not just Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s son. He’s a genius — otherwise, how could he create a show like this? It’s a satire that challenges public perception. That’s brave.”

Aryan’s creative direction has been lauded for its meta-narrative and fearless critique of the film industry. Instead of treading the expected path of legacy filmmaking, he has delivered something sharp, introspective, and refreshingly self-aware.

Raghav’s Mannat Moment: “Mummy, I Just Came from Shah Rukh Khan’s House!”

Among Raghav’s fondest memories from the making of the series is his first visit to Mannat — Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic sea-facing home in Mumbai. “The first time I entered Mannat, there was a scanner like the ones at airports,” Raghav recalled with a laugh. “People were wondering, ‘Who is this guy?’ I even asked Aryan which one was his room, and then realised — in Mannat, you don’t have rooms, you have entire floors!”

What followed was an evening of creative jam sessions and dinner outings with Aryan’s friends. “When I left, I called my mom immediately and said, ‘Mummy, I just came from Mannat!’ She went crazy with questions — about the bathroom, the library, everything! I told her, ‘Mummy, I didn’t go there as a broker!’”

The Ba**ds of Bollywood* stands as more than just Aryan Khan’s confident first step as a filmmaker or Raghav Juyal’s artistic breakthrough — it’s a celebration of cinema itself. With cameos from Bollywood’s biggest icons, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Badshah, Emraan Hashmi, and SS Rajamouli, the show paints a vivid portrait of the industry — chaotic, dazzling, ironic, and full of heart.