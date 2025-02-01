Raftaar, Manraj Jawanda latest wedding photos: Rapper shares his South Indian, Sikh SHAADI pics

Rapper Raftaar recently garnered attention after entering into matrimony with Fashion Stylist, Manraj Jawanda.

Rapper Raftaar recently hit the news for marrying fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda. They had two weddings: one was a South Indian wedding, and the other was a Sikh wedding.

Raftaar used Instagram today to post some never-before-seen photos from both weddings and to introduce his.

Raftaar posted some images and with the description, "Officially Mrs and Mr NAIR. Manraj and Dilin."

Raftaar's true name is Dilin Nair, and he is a Malayali. Manraj is a Sikh. This is why the pair conducted a wedding ceremony that included both of their respective traditions.



This also brings to mind the wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, since the Bajirao Mastani couple also had two weddings with distinct ceremonies.

Who is Manraj Jawanda?

Born and bred in Kolkata, Manraj Jawanda has always had a great interest in fashion. This fascination prompted her to seek a profession in style, which finally took her to Mumbai. She earned a BSc in media and then participated in a Styling school at FAD International, which helped her further her profession as a stylist. She rose to prominence as a costume stylist and designer, working on fashion shoots, commercial films, and television commercials.

Manraj has also dabbled with acting, appearing in a number of music videos, including collaborations with Raftaar. They collaborated on hit songs such Kaali Car, Ghana Kasoota, Raskala, and Shringaar. Her work as a stylist and in music videos has garnered her some attention, although she maintains a modest profile on social media. Her Instagram account is hidden, but she has more than 5,000 followers.

