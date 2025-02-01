Raftaar, Manraj Jawanda latest wedding photos: Rapper shares his South Indian, Sikh SHAADI pics

Rapper Raftaar recently garnered attention after entering into matrimony with Fashion Stylist, Manraj Jawanda.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

Rapper Raftaar recently hit the news for marrying fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda. They had two weddings: one was a South Indian wedding, and the other was a Sikh wedding.

budget 2025
article_image2

Raftaar used Instagram today to post some never-before-seen photos from both weddings and to introduce his.

article_image3

Raftaar posted some images and with the description, "Officially Mrs and Mr NAIR. Manraj and Dilin." 

article_image4

Raftaar's true name is Dilin Nair, and he is a Malayali. Manraj is a Sikh. This is why the pair conducted a wedding ceremony that included both of their respective traditions.
 

article_image5

This also brings to mind the wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, since the Bajirao Mastani couple also had two weddings with distinct ceremonies.

article_image6

Who is Manraj Jawanda? 
Born and bred in Kolkata, Manraj Jawanda has always had a great interest in fashion. This fascination prompted her to seek a profession in style, which finally took her to Mumbai. She earned a BSc in media and then participated in a Styling school at FAD International, which helped her further her profession as a stylist. She rose to prominence as a costume stylist and designer, working on fashion shoots, commercial films, and television commercials.

article_image7

Manraj has also dabbled with acting, appearing in a number of music videos, including collaborations with Raftaar. They collaborated on hit songs such Kaali Car, Ghana Kasoota, Raskala, and Shringaar. Her work as a stylist and in music videos has garnered her some attention, although she maintains a modest profile on social media. Her Instagram account is hidden, but she has more than 5,000 followers.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Nadaaniya Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's NEXT romantic drama RBA

Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's NEXT romantic drama

SHOCKING Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO) RBA

SHOCKING: Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO)

Jaipur Literature Festival: Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty touches Javed Akhtar's feet; video goes viral (WATCH) RBA

Jaipur Literature Festival: Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty touches Javed Akhtar's feet; video goes viral (WATCH)

Grammy Awards 2025: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to give special tribute to LA wildfires victims RBA

Grammy Awards 2025: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to give special tribute to LA wildfires victims

Mere Husband Ki Biwi' poster OUT: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release on THIS date ATG

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' poster OUT: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release on THIS date

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2 in Pakistan: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film craze Impact neighbour country RBA

Pushpa 2 in Pakistan: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film craze Impact neighbour country

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

Union Budget 2025: Healthcare stocks jump as govt plans cancer centers in district hospitals AJR

Union Budget 2025: Healthcare stocks jump as govt plans cancer centers in district hospitals

Dosa Diet For Weight Loss: How To Lose Weight Eating Dosa RBA

Is Dosa good for weight loss? Let’s find out

Nadaaniya Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's NEXT romantic drama RBA

Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's NEXT romantic drama

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon