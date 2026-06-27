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Radhika Sarathkumar: 'I'm begging you, please go!' Actress shouts at K. Bhagyaraj's house
A video is going viral, showing actress Radhika Sarathkumar getting very angry with the media while the late actor-director K. Bhagyaraj's body was being brought home.
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Bhagyaraj's sudden demise
Leading Tamil actor and director K. Bhagyaraj suddenly fell ill this morning. He complained of chest pain and collapsed on the sofa. His family rushed him to the hospital, but he unfortunately passed away despite intensive treatment. This news has left the Tamil film industry and fans in deep shock.
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Media crowds Bhagyaraj's house
Bhagyaraj was director Bharathiraja's disciple and considered him his mentor. It's a huge shock that Bhagyaraj has also passed away just two weeks after Bharathiraja's death. As they brought his body to his home, film industry folks and fans gathered to pay their last respects. As usual, media channels also swarmed the place to live-stream the final rites.
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Radhika gets angry
The media surrounded the ambulance carrying Bhagyaraj's body, waiting to go live. Because of this, the family struggled to take his body out of the ambulance for a long time. The shouting and chaos created a very tense situation. That's when Radhika, who was in the ambulance, came out with tears in her eyes and requested the reporters to move aside.
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'Don't do this for TRP'
Even after she asked them many times, the crowd didn't move. She got angry and cried, “Cinema is our life. But a human life is different. If you want TRP, we will act in a film for you. Please give us some privacy.” After she said this, the crowd moved back a bit, and they could finally take Bhagyaraj's body inside. The sight of his son Shanthnu and daughter-in-law Keerthi entering the house in tears was heartbreaking.
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Public's demand
In Tamil Nadu, whenever a film or political celebrity passes away, many channels compete aggressively to broadcast the events live. The South Indian Artistes' Association had already announced that media would not be allowed at funerals. But some people still ignore this and continue to behave this way for broadcast. Many people are now demanding that this must stop completely. They are saying that we must respect the feelings of the deceased's family and those around them.
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