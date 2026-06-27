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Public's demand

In Tamil Nadu, whenever a film or political celebrity passes away, many channels compete aggressively to broadcast the events live. The South Indian Artistes' Association had already announced that media would not be allowed at funerals. But some people still ignore this and continue to behave this way for broadcast. Many people are now demanding that this must stop completely. They are saying that we must respect the feelings of the deceased's family and those around them.