Veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passed away at 73 after a cardiac arrest. CM Vijay mourned the loss, calling it 'irreplaceable' for Tamil cinema. The Tamil Nadu government will accord state honours for his final journey in recognition of his contributions.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Saturday expressed profound grief over the demise of veteran filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj and announced that state honours would be accorded during his final journey in recognition of his contributions to Tamil cinema.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Bhagyaraj's decades-long contribution to the film industry, describing his death as an "irreplaceable loss" to Tamil cinema. "Upon learning of the passing of Thiru K Bhagyaraj, the preeminent director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer, and music composer of Tamil cinema, who left an indelible mark through his multifaceted talents, I am filled with profound shock and deep sorrow," Vijay wrote in a post on X.

He praised Bhagyaraj's storytelling and enduring influence on audiences, writing, "Through films that reflect unique storytelling, humour-infused performances, and the profound emotions of rural life and family relationships, Thiru K Bhagyaraj has carved an everlasting place in the hearts of Tamil people. His contributions to the Tamil film world are immeasurable."

Calling his body of work timeless, Vijay added, "Each of his creations will endure forever as timeless memories that entertain while speaking to humanity and social values. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema."

The Chief Minister also conveyed his condolences to the filmmaker's family and admirers. "I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to his grieving family, relatives, friends, members of the film industry, and fans. I pray that his soul rests in peace at the divine feet of the Lord. In tribute to Thiru K Bhagyaraj's contributions to the film industry and as a mark of respect, state honors will be accorded to his final journey," he wrote.

தமிழ்த் திரையுலகின் தலைசிறந்த இயக்குநர், நடிகர், திரைக்கதை ஆசிரியர், வசனகர்த்தா, இசையமைப்பாளர் என பன்முகத் திறமையால் முத்திரை பதித்த திரு. கே. பாக்யராஜ் அவர்கள் மறைந்த செய்தியறிந்து மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியும், ஆழ்ந்த வேதனையும் அடைந்தேன். தனித்துவமான கதையாக்கம், நகைச்சுவை கலந்த… pic.twitter.com/Nun0KZ3biV — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) June 27, 2026

K Bhagyaraj passes away at 73

Earlier in the day, Bhagyaraj's mortal remains were brought to his residence in Chennai after he passed away on Saturday.

Veteran Tamil actor, director and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj died in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 73.

He was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai's Greenways area following a cardiopulmonary cardiac arrest. Despite medical efforts, the celebrated filmmaker passed away on June 27.

Governor expresses condolences

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also expressed condolences over the filmmaker's demise.

In a post on X, he wrote, "The passing away of veteran Tamil film director and writer Thiru. K. Bhagyaraj is a great loss to the world of cinema. His unique storytelling, creative brilliance and immense contribution to Tamil cinema have earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and film lovers. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

"The passing away of veteran Tamil film director and writer Thiru. K. Bhagyaraj is a great loss to the world of cinema. His unique storytelling, creative brilliance and immense contribution to Tamil cinema have earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences. His legacy… pic.twitter.com/byrvLabUgy — LOK BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@lokbhavan_tn) June 27, 2026

A look at K Bhagyaraj's illustrious career

Born on January 7, 1953, Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj was widely regarded as the "King of Screenplay" for redefining mainstream Tamil cinema with relatable middle-class protagonists, witty dialogue and emotionally engaging narratives.

He made his directorial debut with Suvarillatha Chithirangal (1979) and went on to deliver acclaimed films including Andha 7 Naatkal (1981), Mundhanai Mudichu (1983), Chinna Veedu (1985) and Enga Chinna Rasa (1987). The success of Enga Chinna Rasa inspired several remakes across Indian cinema, including the Hindi blockbuster Beta.

Beginning his career as an assistant director to the late filmmaker Bharathiraja, Bhagyaraj established himself as one of Tamil cinema's finest screenwriters. Over a career spanning decades, he acted in more than 75 films, directed over 25, worked as a producer, authored novels and served as editor of the weekly magazine Bhagya. He also won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for Mundhanai Mudichu.

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, daughter Saranya and son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. His death comes just 17 days after the passing of his mentor and acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja, marking another significant loss for Tamil cinema.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)