Indian chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa has built an impressive financial portfolio through his consistent success on the international stage. As of 2026, his estimated net worth is believed to be around $1 million (approximately ₹8.26 crore). Some reports place the figure even higher, reflecting the rapid growth of his career and commercial appeal.

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At just a young age, Praggnanandhaa has established himself among the world's elite chess players, turning his talent into a rewarding professional career. His increasing global recognition continues to enhance his earning potential year after year.