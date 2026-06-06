Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani praised R Praggnanandhaa for his historic victory at the Norway Chess tournament. The 20-year-old became the first Indian to win the prestigious title, defeating world's best players, including Vincent Keymer.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani congratulated R Praggnanandhaa on his historic victory at the Norway Chess tournament, praising him for becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious event. He praised Praggnanandhaa for defeating the strongest players in the world on a major international stage and highlighted the composure and confidence he displayed throughout the event. Adani also lauded his fearless approach and described him as a symbol of a confident, rising India, expressing immense pride in his achievement.

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R Praggnanandhaa added another landmark achievement to Indian chess on Friday by becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title after a strong late surge in Oslo. The 20-year-old Grandmaster clinched the crown with a final-round victory over Germany's Vincent Keymer, capping off one of the most impressive comeback runs in the tournament's history.

Gautam Adani Hails 'Fearless' Praggnanandhaa

"Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa on becoming the first Indian to win the Norway Chess tournament - one of the ultimate tests of endurance, intellect and temperament in the world of chess. To defeat the world's absolute best on one of chess's grandest stages is a remarkable feat. But what makes it even more special is the spirit with which Pragg plays. Fearless - Focused - Deeply Indian. @rpraggnachess, you represent the confidence of a rising, youthful India. The entire nation is incredibly proud of you, Pragg," Adani wrote in an X post on Saturday.

Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa on becoming the first Indian to win the Norway Chess tournament - one of the ultimate tests of endurance, intellect and temperament in the world of chess. To defeat the world’s absolute best on one of chess’s grandest stages is a remarkable… pic.twitter.com/Cm8hncebV5 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 6, 2026

The Final Round Comeback

Entering the round half a point behind Wesley So, Praggnanandhaa knew that a win would put him in a strong position to seize the title. Playing with the white pieces against Vincent Keymer, the Indian Grandmaster made full use of his opportunity, converting a crucial victory.

The result earned Praggnanandhaa a maximum of three points and took his tally to 18, enough to secure first place in the standings.

The elite tournament featured a world-class field, including World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, reigning world champion D Gukesh, Alireza Firouzja, Wesley So and Vincent Keymer, making it one of the strongest events on the international chess calendar. (ANI)