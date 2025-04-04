Kesari 2: R. Madhavan wants audience to 'hate' his character in movie

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan's Kesari Chapter 2 is releasing in theaters on April 18
R Madhavan is playing Neville MacKinley, a lawyer representing the British Empire
R Madhavan recently spoke about his character in Kesari Chapter 2, wanting people to hate him
At the trailer launch, R. Madhavan said he was attracted to the villain's role because the script excited him
Kesari Chapter 2 shows the legal battle after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre
R. Madhavan said he believes the character he played is perfect for him
This is not the first time that R. Madhavan has appeared in the role of a villain - he played the role of a villain
