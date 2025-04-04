Entertainment

Kesari 2: R. Madhavan wants audience to 'hate' his character in movie

Kesari Chapter 2 Release

Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan's Kesari Chapter 2 is releasing in theaters on April 18

R Madhavan Plays British Lawyer

R Madhavan is playing Neville MacKinley, a lawyer representing the British Empire

R Madhavan Wants to Be Hated

R Madhavan recently spoke about his character in Kesari Chapter 2, wanting people to hate him

R Madhavan Found the Character Powerful

At the trailer launch, R. Madhavan said he was attracted to the villain's role because the script excited him

Legal Battle in Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 shows the legal battle after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Madhavan is Happy with His Character

R. Madhavan said he believes the character he played is perfect for him

Fierce Villain Seen in Shaitaan

This is not the first time that R. Madhavan has appeared in the role of a villain - he played the role of a villain

