Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan posted a playful video to celebrate two years of their supernatural thriller 'Shaitaan'. The film is a Hindi remake of the Gujarati movie 'Vash' and also stars Jyotika and Janki Bodiwala. Ajay's next film is 'Dhamaal 4'.

Actors Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan have added a playful twist to mark two years of their supernatural thriller 'Shaitaan'. Taking to his Instagram, Ajay Devgn shared a video featuring himself with Madhavan, referencing their film's story. In a hilarious remark, Ajay wrote, "Shaitaan aur uske laddoo peecha hi nahi chod rahe hai mera. #2YearsofShaitaan."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram

About 'Shaitaan'

'Shaitaan' is touted to be a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Gujarati movie titled Vash. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film.

Besides Ajay Devgn in the lead, the film also featured R Madhavan, Jyotika, and Janki Bodiwala.

The film's story follows how a family's farmhouse vacation turns into a nightmare after a stranger uses black magic to possess their daughter (Janki Bodiwala), forcing her to go against her parents (Ajay Devgn, Jyotika).

It came out in theatres on March 8, 2024.

Ajay Devgn's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Ajay will be seen in 'Dhamaal 4', directed by Indra Kumar. The film features an ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The Dhamaal Franchise

'Dhamaal 4' marks the continuation of the popular Dhamaal franchise. The original Dhamaal, released in 2007, was a comedy film directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ashok Thakeria. (ANI)