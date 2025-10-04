Pushpa 2 Devara: Top 10 Movies with the Highest Day 1 Box Office Collections
South Indian pan-India movies, especially Telugu films, are dominating Indian cinema. Most of the top 10 highest first-day box office collections belong to Telugu movies, with one film holding the record for the biggest opening day ever.
10. Devara: Part 1 (2024)
Worldwide first-day collection: ₹142 crore
This film stars Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor and is directed by Koratala Siva. It earned a massive ₹142 crore on its first day and grossed approximately ₹500 crore worldwide.
9. Leo (2023)
Worldwide first-day collection: ₹142.90 crore
This Tamil film stars Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it has grossed ₹605.9 crore worldwide.
8. Pawan Kalyan's OG (2025)
Worldwide first-day collection: ₹144 crore
This recent Telugu film stars Pawan Kalyan and features Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Directed by Sujeeth, it has grossed approximately ₹270 crore worldwide.
7. Coolie (2022)
Worldwide first-day collection: ₹153 crore
This film stars Rajinikanth and features Nagarjuna as the villain. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it has grossed ₹518 crore worldwide.
6. Salaar: Part 1 (2023)
Worldwide first-day collection: ₹158.10 crore
This Telugu film stars Prabhas and was directed by Prashanth Neel. Salaar achieved a final worldwide gross of ₹617.75 crore.
5. KGF: Chapter 2 (2022)
Worldwide first-day collection: ₹159 crore
Directed by Prashanth Neel, this film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon. It grossed an impressive ₹1,215 crore worldwide.
4. Kalki 2898 AD (2024)
Worldwide first-day collection: ₹177.70 crore
Directed by Nag Ashwin, this Telugu film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. It has grossed ₹1,042.25 crore worldwide.
3. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)
Worldwide first-day collection: ₹217 crore
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this Telugu film stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. It grossed an incredible ₹1,788.06 crore worldwide during its final run.
2. RRR (2022)
Worldwide first-day collection: ₹223 crore
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this Telugu film stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. RRR grossed around ₹1,300 crore worldwide and won an Oscar.
1. Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024)
Worldwide first-day collection: ₹275.20 crore
Directed by Sukumar, this Telugu film stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The movie achieved a final worldwide gross of ₹1,742 crore.