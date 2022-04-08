Pushpa star Allu Arjun's net worth will blow your mind; check out his salary, cars, house and more

Allu Arjun made his breakthrough in 2003 with Gangotri and has since delivered many hits, establishing himself as one of the highest-paid actors in the South Indian cinema.

Today Allu Arjun turns 40. The elegant performer, born to film producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala, has established himself as one of Tollywood's top actors. He consistently makes news for his on-screen performances and his off-screen fashion statements.

The actor is well-known for his spectacular dancing skills, magnetic screen presence, and unrivalled swagger. He began his career with Gangotri in 2003 and has produced multiple blockbusters throughout his 18-year career. He was most recently seen in Sukumar's rustic actioner Pushpa, in which he played the antagonist against Malayalam Superstar Fahadh Faasil. As the actor turns a year older today, here's a list of flicks you shouldn't miss.



Allu Arjun Net Worth:

According to several websites, the actor's net worth is around $47 Million (Rs. 350 Crores). When we think about Telugu movies, the first actor who comes to mind, the one who is everyone's favourite, is undoubtedly none other than Allu Arjun. His most recent release, Pushpa has grossed more than 200 crores, making it one of Telugu Cinema's or Tollywood's highest-grossing films.

Allu Arjun, also known as the Stylish Star, was born on April 8, 1982 in Chennai. He did his schooling at St. Patrick's College in Chennai.



Allu Arjun Salary/Fee:

He charges Rs. 10 crores for each film. Parle Agro Frooti, Red Bus, Colgate Max Fresh, and Lot Mobile are among his brand sponsorships. He charges Rs. 3 crore for each brand endorsement.

Allu Arjun is known for his extravagant lifestyle, so it's no surprise that he spends some of his money on high-end timepieces. He has Cartier Santos 100X, Graham Chronofighter GMT, Hublot Big Bang Steel Carbon, Rolex Daytona Stainless Steel, Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43, Casio A158WA 1Q, and Breitling Avenger Hurrican 45 are among his dials.

A few months ago, Allu Arjun donated Rs 20 Lakhs to #CoronaCrisisCharity fund set up by the Telugu film industry to aid daily wage cine workers affected by this crisis. The total contribution to fighting against #CoronaVirus is 1.45cr.



Allu Arjun's cars

The actor had just purchased a Range Rover Vogue for Rs. 2.50 crores. He also owns a vanity van for Rs. 7 crore, a BMW X5 worth Rs. 80 lacs, a Jaguar XJL at Rs. 1.20 crore, and an Audi A7 worth Rs. 86 crore.

Allu Arjun's house

In addition, he has a business in Hyderabad. His opulent mansion is reported to be worth Rs. 100 crores. He lives with his wife Sneha Reddy, whom he married in 2011 and his two kids, son Ayaan and a daughter Arha. Also Read: Why is Ram Charan walking barefoot and wearing black attire? Is he visiting Kerala's Sabarimala Temple?