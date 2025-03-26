user
user

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 26: Extreme heat expected in THESE cities, residents urged to stay hydrated

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 26: Extreme heat in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot. Stay safe! Check city-specific temperatures.

Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 7:05 AM IST

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 26: The mercury is reaching 40°C temperatures across various regions in India. Major cities in Gujarat will also experience an extremely hot day. Residents are advised to take precautions to avoid the risk of dehydration. 
 

Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Ahmedabad will sizzle under bright sunshine. So, it's best to avoid outdoor activities during peak hours.

Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

Surat
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
It will feel hotter than the actual temperature. Residents should expect humid and warm weather.


article_image3

Vadodara
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Vadodara will have intense sunshine throughout the day. Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration.

Also read: Save on electricity and stay cool! Smart ways to run your AC efficiently

Rajkot
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Rajkot will remain very warm with abundant sunshine. Protect yourself from harsh UV rays if stepping outside.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Auto driver's daughter Roshni Kumari defies odds to top Bihar Class 12 commerce exams; WATCH celebrations snt

Auto driver's daughter Roshni Kumari defies odds to top Bihar Class 12 commerce exams; WATCH celebrations

Lucknow municipality renames road after NASA astronaut Sunita Williams following her return from space snt

Lucknow municipality renames road after NASA astronaut Sunita Williams following her return from space

Mamata Banerjee jogs in saree, slippers at Hyde Park during London visit (WATCH) dmn

Mamata Banerjee jogs in saree, slippers at Hyde Park during London visit (WATCH)

Chirag Paswan, NDA leaders defend 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits; call it 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' dmn

Chirag Paswan, NDA leaders defend 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits; call it 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

'Ragging hotspot' medical colleges account for majority of student deaths, 51 lives lost in two years: Report dmn

'Ragging hotspot' medical colleges account for majority of student deaths, 51 lives lost in two years: Report

Recent Stories

WWE: 5 Brutal Injuries That Nearly Ended Wrestlers Careers

WWE: 5 Brutal Injuries That Nearly Ended Wrestlers’ Careers

AP and Telangana Weather, March 26: Blazing heat in Hyderabad; Vijayawada to see 40 c on Wednesday iwh

AP and Telangana Weather, March 26: Blazing heat in Hyderabad; Vijayawada to see 40°C+ on Wednesday

Delhi Weather, March 26: No relief from heat, mercury to hit 37 c iwh

Delhi Weather, March 26: No relief from heat, mercury to hit 37°C

Premier League: 5 Reasons Why Pep Guardiola Should Consider Leaving Manchester City

Premier League: 5 Reasons Why Pep Guardiola Should Consider Leaving Manchester City

Harmful habits: 7 Disadvantages of drinking coffee MEG

Harmful habits: 7 Disadvantages of drinking coffee

Recent Videos

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Video Icon
Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Video Icon