Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 26: Extreme heat expected in THESE cities, residents urged to stay hydrated

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 26: Extreme heat in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot. Stay safe! Check city-specific temperatures.

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 26 : The mercury is reaching 40°C temperatures across various regions in India. Major cities in Gujarat will also experience an extremely hot day. Residents are advised to take precautions to avoid the risk of dehydration.

Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 39°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

Ahmedabad will sizzle under bright sunshine. So, it's best to avoid outdoor activities during peak hours.

Surat

Max Temperature: 35°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

It will feel hotter than the actual temperature. Residents should expect humid and warm weather.