Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 26: Extreme heat expected in THESE cities, residents urged to stay hydrated
Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 26: Extreme heat in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot. Stay safe! Check city-specific temperatures.
Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 26: The mercury is reaching 40°C temperatures across various regions in India. Major cities in Gujarat will also experience an extremely hot day. Residents are advised to take precautions to avoid the risk of dehydration.
Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Ahmedabad will sizzle under bright sunshine. So, it's best to avoid outdoor activities during peak hours.
Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?
Surat
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
It will feel hotter than the actual temperature. Residents should expect humid and warm weather.
Vadodara
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Vadodara will have intense sunshine throughout the day. Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration.
Also read: Save on electricity and stay cool! Smart ways to run your AC efficiently
Rajkot
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Rajkot will remain very warm with abundant sunshine. Protect yourself from harsh UV rays if stepping outside.