    RRR Success Party: Ram Charan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar royally ignore Rakhi Sawant; watch

    SS Rajamouli and his team held a success party of RRR nearing Rs 1000 crores at global box office collection. The party was held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 6:23 PM IST

    Mumbai saw one of the biggest success parties of a film in a long time which was held on Wednesday. SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is nearing Rs 1000 crores at the global box office collection. And to celebrate that, the RRR team held a party in Mumbai which was attended by stars from across the film industries including Bollywood, as well as the media.

    Amidst the hoard of stars and celebrities who attended RRR’s success party, Rakhi Sawant was also one of the invitees. However, among the A-listers from the Hindi film industry who attended the party, included the likes of Aamir Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi and Javed Akhtar.

    Rakhi Sawant shared a video on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen talking to Ram Charan. Rakhi goes to Ram and tries to strike up a conversation with him. At first, Ram is taken by surprise as she does not give him any heads up about making the video. Later, he gets a little more uncomfortable when she asks him to do the hook step of ‘Naatu Naatu’ with him which he politely refuses, saying “Maine bohot baar dance kar liya hai (I have danced enough on it)”.

    She then moves to Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji who gives a look at the camera, ignores her and quickly moves on. And then Rakhi Sawant goes to filmmaker Karan Johar who is seen busy talking to someone. Even though Rakhi calls him out once, he doesn’t bother to look at her and continues to ignore her. An awkward Rakhi then ends the video.

    The same video was also shared by one paparazzo on his Instagram handle. Several social media users took to the comments section to write their opinion on it. One of the users wrote how “everyone is ignoring her” while another wrote: “Karan Johar is behaving like he is more busy than ntr n ramcharan😂 (sic)”

    Check out the video here:

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 6:23 PM IST
