Pushpa, Kantara, Baahubali and More: 6 Franchises Dominating Indian Cinema
Indian cinema has seen the birth of significant film franchises that have revolutionised storytelling, size, audience involvement, and box office results.
6 Franchises Dominating Indian Cinema
These franchises have elicited strong emotional responses from viewers, transforming characters into cultural icons while setting new standards for economic success. From pan-India spectacles to mainstream entertainment, these cinematic worlds have transformed fan devotion, theatrical excitement, and long-term franchise value.
Their persistent ability to draw large crowds underscores the faith people have in captivating plots, anchored characters, and unforgettable cinematic experiences.
Ek Tha Tiger - Salman Khan
Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger signalled the start of a popular espionage franchise that combined action, romance, and patriotism. The series boosted Bollywood's foothold in the action thriller genre while regularly producing box office results. Tiger's character became associated with charm, bravery, and universal appeal.
KGF - Yash
The KGF franchise turned Yash into a national phenomenon. With its stylised storyline, strong action sequences, and powerful background soundtrack, the series gained a significant fan base. Rocky Bhai became a legendary persona, representing ambition, domination, and cinematic grandeur. KGF's record-breaking collections demonstrated the importance of excellent franchise narrative.
Kantara: Rishab Shetty
Kantara stands out for its deeply rooted tale, spiritual overtones, and cultural relevance. Rishab Shetty's captivating performance brought folklore to contemporary film in a stunning way. The film's organic development, driven by word of mouth, propelled it to national popularity while establishing Kantara as a franchise based on depth, tradition, and emotional resonance, demonstrating Rishab's status as India's biggest actor, writer, and director.
Pushpa -- Allu Arjun
Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, revolutionised the mass entertainment genre with its raw environment, incisive language, and memorable characterisation. Pushpa Raj became a household name, resonating well with audiences throughout the country. The franchise's enormous popularity, chart-topping soundtrack, and huge box office receipts have established it as one of the most significant modern franchises.
Singham, Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn's Singham launched one of Hindi cinema's most popular cop franchises. The series was known for its intense conversations, patriotic spirit, and moral clarity, and it resonated emotionally with spectators. Singham's larger-than-life presence, along with socially conscious tales, established it as a cornerstone of mainstream commercial film.
Baahubali stars Prabhas.
S S Rajamouli directed the Baahubali series, which became a watershed event in Indian film. Led by Prabhas, the epic story wowed spectators with its grandeur, emotional depth, and visual brilliance. The two-part series became a global phenomenon, shattering movie office records in many languages and established Prabhas as a pan-India superstar.
These franchises reflect more than just commercial success. They represent Indian viewers' changing tastes, the rising need for immersive storytelling, and the power of compelling character-driven storylines. With new episodes, expanding cinematic worlds, and escalating audience expectations, these franchises continue to determine the future of Indian film.
Their success demonstrates that when content, commitment, and innovation combine, film can evolve into a long-lasting cultural movement.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.