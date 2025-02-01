Pushpa 2 in Pakistan: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film craze Impact neighbour country

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has created a sensation. The film's craze across the nation is undeniable, and now the global response is overwhelming. The level of craze for Bunny in Pakistan is particularly noteworthy.

Allu Arjun has exceeded expectations with Pushpa 2, surpassing even Baahubali's records with over 1800 crore in collections. The craze is not limited to India but is global. The film is yet to be released in China and Japan, promising even greater success.

The team is targeting 2000 crore in collections. North India contributed significantly, exceeding collections from the South, with over 900 crore. Allu Arjun's craze has skyrocketed, with BookMyShow alone selling nearly 6 crore tickets.

Pushpa 2 is breaking records on OTT platforms as well. Recently released on Netflix, it reached the top 1 spot within 18 hours. The film's response is phenomenal in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Kenya, the United Kingdom, and more.

Allu Arjun has gained global recognition, especially in Pakistan, where Pushpa 2's response is exceptional. He's overtaken Prabhas's popularity, with Pushpa 2 topping the OTT charts and significantly increasing his fan following there.

Pakistanis, who admired Allu Arjun since Pushpa Part 1, have embraced Pushpa 2 even more. RRR trended in the global top 10 for a year. It remains to be seen if Pushpa 2 will surpass this.

