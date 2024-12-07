Pushpa 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun's film breaks record, earns Rs 400 crore
After collecting ₹294 crore on its first day, the information about the film's second-day collection has now been released.
Pushpa 2 Beats Bahubali and RRR Collection
Pushpa 2 stunned Indian cinema by surpassing the first-day collections of Bahubali, RRR, Kalki, and KGF.
Allu Arjun and Sukumar Combo
'Pushpa: The Rule' is the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise', directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, released in 2021. Director Sukumar's decision to start the second part where the first one left off is a major plus for the film.
Pushpa 2 Receives Mixed Reviews
Fans say the first half is good, but the second half falters. Many feel the film didn't need to exceed 3 hours. Despite some negative reviews, Allu Arjun carries the film with his action, acting, and dance.
Pushpa 2 Day 2 Collection
The film is a mass masala entertainer for Allu Arjun fans. The official announcement stated a ₹294 crore collection on the first day. The reception for Pushpa 2, despite not releasing on a holiday or festival, is remarkable.
Pushpa Collection Details
Information about Pushpa 2's second-day collection has been released. It's estimated to have collected over ₹100 crore, reaching nearly ₹400 crore in two days. It reportedly collected 52 crore in Hindi, 30 crore in Telugu, 11 crore in Tamil Nadu, 6 crore in Kerala, and 20 crore in Karnataka.
Pushpa 2 Creates Box Office Record
Theatre owners predict higher collections due to the upcoming holidays. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and Jagapathi Babu.