Pushpa 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun's film breaks record, earns Rs 400 crore

After collecting ₹294 crore on its first day, the information about the film's second-day collection has now been released.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

Pushpa 2 Beats Bahubali and RRR Collection

Pushpa 2 stunned Indian cinema by surpassing the first-day collections of Bahubali, RRR, Kalki, and KGF.

article_image2

Allu Arjun and Sukumar Combo

'Pushpa: The Rule' is the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise', directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, released in 2021. Director Sukumar's decision to start the second part where the first one left off is a major plus for the film.

article_image3

Pushpa 2 Receives Mixed Reviews

Fans say the first half is good, but the second half falters. Many feel the film didn't need to exceed 3 hours. Despite some negative reviews, Allu Arjun carries the film with his action, acting, and dance.

article_image4

Pushpa 2 Day 2 Collection

The film is a mass masala entertainer for Allu Arjun fans. The official announcement stated a ₹294 crore collection on the first day. The reception for Pushpa 2, despite not releasing on a holiday or festival, is remarkable.

article_image5

Pushpa Collection Details

Information about Pushpa 2's second-day collection has been released. It's estimated to have collected over ₹100 crore, reaching nearly ₹400 crore in two days. It reportedly collected 52 crore in Hindi, 30 crore in Telugu, 11 crore in Tamil Nadu, 6 crore in Kerala, and 20 crore in Karnataka.

article_image6

Pushpa 2 Creates Box Office Record

Theatre owners predict higher collections due to the upcoming holidays. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and Jagapathi Babu.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Who is Pragya Nagra? Malayalam actress's alleged s*x video leaked online; check details AJR

Who is Pragya Nagra? Malayalam actress's alleged s*x video leaked online; check details

Deepika Padukone takes break from motherly duties; dances heart out at Diljit Dosanjh's concert WATCH ATG

Deepika Padukone takes break from motherly duties; dances her heart out at Diljit Dosanjh's concert |WATCH

Outhouse trailer: Sharmila Tagore to return to big screen after 14 years; to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

'Outhouse' trailer: Sharmila Tagore to return to big screen after 14 years; to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Actor Siddique arrested in Thiruvananthapuram, granted bail with conditions in rape case anr

Actor Siddique arrested in Thiruvananthapuram, granted bail with conditions in rape case

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couples makes FIRST joint appearance post wedding [WATCH] ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couples makes FIRST joint appearance post wedding [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja body during Tahsildar-led examination anr

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja's body during Tahsildar-led examination; Report

Who is Dolly Jain, the famous saree drape artist? Bollywood and Nita Ambani favourite gcw

Who is Dolly Jain, the famous saree drape artist?

5 morning habits Samantha Ruth Prabhu swears by for positive change gcw

5 morning habits Samantha swears by for positive change

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal kerala govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract anr

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract

Mahindra Bolero clearance sale! You get upto Rs 1.20 lakh discount gcw

Mahindra Bolero clearance sale! You get upto Rs 1.20 lakh discount

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon