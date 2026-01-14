- Home
Sreeleela has made a grand entry into Tamil cinema with Parasakthi. Fans are amazed not only by her performance but also by reports that she is paid a whopping amount for her debut, reflecting her rising stardom.
Sreeleela Shines in Tamil Cinema
Sreeleela has quickly won hearts in South Indian cinema with her energy, charm, and dancing skills. After several hits in Telugu films, fans eagerly awaited her Tamil debut. Director Sudha Kongara’s ‘Parasakthi’ gave her a grand introduction to Kollywood, setting the stage for her rising stardom.
Praise for Acting Beyond Dance
While fans initially admired Sreeleela for her dancing, her performance in ‘Parasakthi’ has impressed audiences with mature acting. Set in the 1960s, her portrayal has captivated Tamil moviegoers, proving she is more than just a dancer and marking her as a versatile talent in the competitive South Indian film industry.
Reported Salary Sparks Headlines
Sreeleela’s debut Tamil film has made headlines not just for her acting but also her reported remuneration. Sources suggest she was paid Rs. 1 crore for ‘Parasakthi,’ reflecting her prior experience with top actors and her popularity in Telugu cinema. The news has generated buzz in film circles across the South.
Excitement Builds for Upcoming Projects
Following the success of ‘Parasakthi,’ Sreeleela is poised to make a bigger mark in Tamil cinema. Fans are thrilled with the news that she has been cast as the lead in Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film, ‘AK 64.’ Her growing popularity suggests a bright future and rising star status in Kollywood.
