The first song from 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2,' titled 'Chhaap Tilak,' has been released. The vibrant, festive number features lead actors Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, with a contemporary rap verse by Paradox. It marks Heer's Bollywood debut.

First Song 'Chhaap Tilak' Released

The musical celebrations around the upcoming romantic comedy 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' have officially begun. The makers on Friday unveiled the film's first track, 'Chhaap Tilak,' a vibrant number featuring lead actors Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, with rapper Paradox adding a contemporary punch.

High on energy and visual flair, the song blends traditional musical influences with modern production. The trio match the upbeat tempo with a lively screen presence, delivering a playful and spirited performance. With a distinctive hookstep and celebratory vibe, the track aims to capture the mood of wedding festivities and party playlists.

Actors Share Their Excitement

'Chhaap Tilak' marks the Bollywood debut of emerging singer and composer Heer. The track is composed by Heer along with Amaan Noor, who has also written the lyrics. Speaking about the song, Avinash Tiwary said music plays a significant role in setting the tone for a film's storytelling. "Chhaap Tilak does exactly that for our film. I hope it makes it to everyone's playlist in the way it has made it to mine. You'd want to dance when you hear it," he said.

Medha Shankr described the track as a special moment for the film. "Being the first song of the film, it carries a very special energy, and I can't stop grooving to it myself. What Heer and Amaan have created is a total vibe and with Paradox's voice for the rap, I'm confident it will be the definitive dance track of the season," she said.

Creators on Reimagining a Classic

For Heer, the song represents a milestone. "Composing and singing 'Chhaap Tilak' was about finding that perfect balance between soul and the dance floor. This is my first Bollywood song, and I'm supremely excited," the singer-composer said, adding that collaborating with Amaan Noor and Paradox made it a "dream debut."

Paradox said he aimed to bring a fresh twist to the classic inspiration behind the track. "The energy on this track is groovy. It's going to be a massive one for the festive season," he noted.

Amaan Noor highlighted the challenge of reimagining a classic while keeping its essence intact. "When you're reimagining a classic, the lyrics have to bridge two different worlds. I wanted to keep the essence alive while making it feel brand new," he said.

About 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2'

Presented by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production, 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal. Written and directed by Prasshant Jha, the film stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the lead roles. The romantic entertainer is scheduled to hit theatres on April 24, 2026. (ANI)