Priyanka Chopra on rumours of worshipping Satan for a successful career; here's what she said

Priyanka Chopra recently talked about the rumours that she worships Satan for an easy and smooth film career and successful life. PeeCee says, 'Shiv Ji Will Be Very Upset With Me'

Priyanka Chopra has made a name for herself in the Indian film industry and significantly impacted Hollywood. The actress is also known for her success as a businesswoman, and three years after her last trip, she returned to India to support her haircare line.



The actress, who is not afraid to express her ideas in public, talked extensively about how certain individuals tried to prevent her from getting work while marketing her brand. She also denied claims that she worships Satan to have a successful career.



He revealed to Priyanka during a talk with Ranveer Ahluwalia that he had come across a hoax alleging that the actress worships Satan. Priyanka responded to the rumour by saying, “Horrible!" and added, “Shiv ji will be very upset with me."

Priyanka also mentioned how winning Miss World helped her start a successful film career. I didn't realise the opportunities it afforded me, she said. All of a sudden, I was well-known and sought after. I was getting offers for movies, but I needed to figure out how to sign one.



The actress also disclosed that individuals sought to "jeopardise" her career. The actress stated, "I have had somebody wanting to jeopardise my career, take away from my job, and make sure I wasn't cast just because I was doing well in what I was doing," during her visit to The Ranveer Show.

She continued, “But that’s not what stops me. I don’t sit and wait and harp on, maybe I will cry one night when an opportunity was taken away from me, but I don’t sit in the s**t. You have to shut off the noise. Focus on the one person who believes in you. Focus on light, a little bit of inspiration that you might see and that’s the hardest thing to do because you are bogged down by baggage and shackles of people holding you down.”



