Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital. His son-in-law, actor Vikas Bhalla, informed India Today that he was hospitalised for precautionary reasons.
"It is entirely age-related and a standard practice. "There is nothing to be concerned about," he continued.
"It is entirely age-related and a standard practice. "There is nothing to be concerned about," he continued.
The iconic filmography of Prem Chopra spans over six decades and 380 films, cementing his status as one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic and charismatic villains, a path that began after an early foray into positive roles like Sukhdev in 'Shaheed' (1965), and his breakthrough came when he fully embraced villainy following acclaimed performances in films such as Manoj Kumar's 'Upkar' (1967) and Rajesh Khanna's 'Do Raaste' (1969) and 'Kati Patang' (1970).
His peak period as a main antagonist lasted from 1967 to 1995, during which he immortalised his screen persona with the famous dialogue, "Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra," from Raj Kapoor's blockbuster 'Bobby' (1973), a line that instantly captured his menacing charm, and he continued this menacing streak opposite many leading stars in key films like 'Do Anjaane' (1976), the epic action-drama 'Kranti' (1981), and the crime thriller 'Dostana' (1980), often pairing memora
Transitioning into character roles in later decades, he demonstrated his versatility in acclaimed films such as 'Koi... Mil Gaya' (2003), the unconventional comedy 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year' (2009), and, most recently, 'Animal' (2023), confirming his enduring legacy across multiple generations of Indian cinema.