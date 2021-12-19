Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence wears maternity dress, goes house hunting in New York with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her child with her husband, Cooke Maroney. The actress was snapped house hunting in New York. Check out all details related to her outfit. Read to know further.

Jennifer Lawrence was papped walking on the pavement in New York City with her husband, Cooke Maroney. The would-be parents are searching for a new home. According to a report in Daily Mail the 31 year-old-actress who is expecting her child with her art dealer husband Cooke were being shown properties by their agent in the East Village.

The Oscar-winning actress was seen wearing a green maternity dress, brown trench coat and flats. Her husband Maroney was seen wearing olive khakis, a navy polo shirt and stylish sneakers. The parents to be looks like they want to find a new home for their child.



For the unversed, Lawrence reportedly sold her Manhattan penthouse for $9.9M after listing it initially for $15.5M. The house hunting for the pair has come after 16 months. Also read: Jennifer Lawrence flaunts baby bump in fringed gold gown at 'Dont Look Up' premiere [PHOTOS]



On the work front, the actress is getting ready for the release of her next movie Don’t Look Up, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. While promoting the film on The Late Show, the actress had opened up about her life under quarantine.

