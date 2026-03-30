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Prakash Raj shines as a versatile actor

Prakash Raj has also acted as a hero in some films. He has excelled as a hero, villain, and character artist. Today, he is known as a versatile actor, having worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and even English films. He has won five National Awards, eight Nandi Awards, eight Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and four SIIMA Awards. He has been in the industry for over three decades, acting in hundreds of films and directing five. Now, he is very selective about his movies. After recently appearing in 'Saraswathi', he is now acting in the Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli film, reportedly titled 'Varanasi'.