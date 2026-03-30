Prakash Raj’s Mother Suvarnalatha Passes Away: Know Her Life, Legacy and Family
Veteran actor Prakash Raj’s mother, Suvarnalatha, has passed away, leaving the family in deep grief. As tributes pour in, here’s a look at her life, legacy, and the family she leaves behind.
Prakash Raj's mother passes away
Prakash Raj's mother was an orphan, had a love marriage
Prakash Raj was introduced to the Telugu screen with Sankalpam
Prakash Raj started as a stage actor in his youth. His family was poor, and they couldn't even afford to send the children to school. He performed in plays to support his family. That's how he got into films. Tamil director K. Balachander spotted him and thought he would be great for the industry. He first acted in serials and then made his film debut with the Tamil movie 'Duet'. A few years later, he entered the Telugu industry with the film 'Sankalpam'.
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Prakash Raj shines as a versatile actor
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