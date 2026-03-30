Sonam Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: 6 B-Town Divas Who Embraced Motherhood After 40
At 40, Sonam Kapoor has welcomed a baby boy, embracing motherhood once again. She joins a growing list of Bollywood actresses who chose late motherhood, proving that age is no barrier to starting or expanding a family.
Sonam Kapoor becomes a mom
Sonam Kapoor has become a mother for the second time. She gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday. This makes her a mom again at the age of 40.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif gave birth to her son at the age of 42. Currently, Katrina is taking a break from films and is busy raising her son.
Bipasha Basu
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu also gave birth to her daughter at the age of 43. Her daughter, Devi, is now four years old.
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her first son, Taimur Ali Khan, at the age of 38. She was 40 years old when her second son, Jeh, was born.
Neha Dhupia
When Neha Dhupia became a mother for the second time, she was 41. At this age, she gave birth to her son, Guriq Singh.
Farah Khan
Famous Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan became a mother at the age of 43. She gave birth to triplets all at once in 2008 through IVF.
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