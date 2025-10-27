- Home
Dude OTT Release: The movie 'Dude,' released this Diwali, has already grossed Rs. 100 crore, and now, information about its OTT release has been revealed.
Image Credit : mythri movie makers
Pradeep Ranganathan's Growth:
Pradeep Ranganathan debuted as a director with 'Comali' and later became an actor. He directed and starred in 'Love Today' and also acted in last year's 'Dragon'.
Image Credit : X
Back-to-Back Hit Films:
His next two films were hits, joining the Rs. 100 crore club. 'Dude' is his third film as a hero, directed by Keerthiswaran, with high hopes for a hat-trick win.
Image Credit : Mythri Movie Makers/ X
Rs. 100 Crore Collection:
'Dude' has wowed young fans, earning around Rs. 100 crore. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Mamitha Baiju and Sarathkumar. Sai Abhyankkar's music is a hit.
Image Credit : Asianet News
OTT Release:
The film's OTT rights were sold for a large sum, and details have now leaked. Netflix has acquired the rights and plans to release the movie on November 14, exciting fans.
