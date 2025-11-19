- Home
Everyone is waiting to watch the blockbuster films releasing in 2026. Some of these films are the most eagerly awaited. In this package, we are going to tell you about such South Indian films. Let's find out about them
The Raja Saab
South superstar Prabhas's most awaited film, The Raja Saab, stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Maruthi, it will be released worldwide on Jan 9, 2026.
Peddi
Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of South's hit actor Ram Charan's film, Peddi. This movie will be released on March 27, 2026. It stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar.
Toxic
Everyone is eager to watch KGF star Yash's film, Toxic. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, this film will be released in theaters on March 19, 2026. It stars Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi.
Drishyam 3
Fans are most eagerly awaiting director Jeethu Joseph's suspense-thriller, Drishyam 3. This movie will be released in 2026. It stars Mohanlal, Siddique, and Esther Anil.
Jailer 2
After the blockbuster success of Rajinikanth's film Jailer, fans are waiting for its sequel. Director Nelson Dilipkumar's film, Jailer 2, will be released on June 12, 2026.
Jana Nayagan
South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan will be released on January 9, 2026. This is the last film of Vijay's career. After this, he will leave acting for politics.
Fauji
Prabhas's second film in 2026, Fauji, will be released. Fans are also going crazy to see it. The movie, releasing on August 15, 2026, is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.