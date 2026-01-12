Prabhas Hits Big: 6 of His Telugu Films Successfully Remade in Other Languages
Prabhas is making headlines with his new film The Raja Saab, drawing comparisons to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Beyond this, several of his earlier movies have been so popular that they were remade in other languages.
16
Image Credit : Film Poster
1. Raghavendra (2003)
This Telugu action thriller was remade in Bengali as 'Lover No. 1' and in Hindi as 'Rocky: The Rebel'. The original was also dubbed in Hindi as 'Sanyasi'.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Film Poster
2. Varsham (2004)
This blockbuster was remade in Tamil as 'Mazhai' and in Hindi as 'Baaghi' starring Tiger Shroff. The original film itself was inspired by Bollywood's 'Tezaab'.
36
Image Credit : Film Poster
3. Chatrapathi (2005)
S.S. Rajamouli's blockbuster was remade in Bengali, Bangladeshi, and Kannada. A Hindi remake starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas is also in the works.
46
Image Credit : Film Poster
4. Mirchi (2013)
This superhit was remade in Kannada as 'Maanikya', Bengali as 'Bindaas', and Odia as 'Biswanath'. John Abraham reportedly holds the Hindi remake rights.
56
Image Credit : Film Poster
5. Darling (2010)
This rom-com was a huge hit. It was remade in Kannada as 'Bulbul' starring Darshan, which also became a big success. It was dubbed in Hindi as 'Sabse Badhkar Hum'.
66
Image Credit : Film Poster
6. Rebel (2012)
Though the original flopped, fans loved it. It was remade in Bangladesh as 'Hero: The Superstar' starring Shakib Khan, which became a massive blockbuster.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos