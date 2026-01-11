- Home
Prabhas Makes History: First Indian Actor with Six Films Earning ₹100 Crore Worldwide on Day One
Prabhas has created history by becoming India’s first and only actor with six films crossing ₹100 crore worldwide on opening day, proving his unmatched box-office dominance across regions and languages.
6. The Raja Saab (2026)
- First-day worldwide collection: 100.60 crore rupees
This horror-comedy is directed by H. Vinoth and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Nidhhi Agerwal.
5. Adipurush (2023)
- First-day worldwide collection: 127.50 crore rupees
Directed by Om Raut, this mythological action-drama stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.
4. Saaho (2019)
- First-day worldwide collection: 130 crore rupees
Alongside Prabhas, this action thriller features Shraddha Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. The film is directed by Sujeeth.
3. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire (2023)
- First-day worldwide collection: 158.10 crore rupees
This epic action thriller is directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan.
2. Kalki 2898 AD (2024)
- First-day worldwide collection: 177.70 crore rupees
Nag Ashwin directed this epic sci-fi film. Besides Prabhas, it also features Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.
1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)
- First-day worldwide collection: 214.00 crore rupees
Alongside Prabhas, the film stars Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty. This epic action-drama is directed by S.S. Rajamouli.
