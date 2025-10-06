Image Credit : instagram

Both parts of the blockbuster franchise Baahubali — Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have been removed from Netflix. This move comes just days before the theatrical release of Baahubali: The Epic, a new version of the saga scheduled to hit cinemas on October 31, 2025.

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Epic is a reimagined cinematic experience that combines iconic scenes from both films along with fresh, never-before-seen content. Audiences will once again witness the epic clash between Baahubali (Prabhas) and Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati), now in a new light.