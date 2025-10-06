Prabhas’ Baahubali REMOVED from Netflix: Here's Why and Where to Watch Now
Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2 have been removed from Netflix just before the release of Baahubali: The Epic. Here's why it happened and where you can still watch them.
Netflix Removes Baahubali Films Ahead of ‘The Epic’ Release
Both parts of the blockbuster franchise Baahubali — Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have been removed from Netflix. This move comes just days before the theatrical release of Baahubali: The Epic, a new version of the saga scheduled to hit cinemas on October 31, 2025.
Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Epic is a reimagined cinematic experience that combines iconic scenes from both films along with fresh, never-before-seen content. Audiences will once again witness the epic clash between Baahubali (Prabhas) and Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati), now in a new light.
Why Did Netflix Remove Both Parts of Baahubali?
While Netflix has not issued an official statement, industry experts believe the move is strategic. According to reports, Netflix removed the films to build anticipation for Baahubali: The Epic, releasing a decade after the original.
The upcoming film isn’t a mere re-release but a technically enhanced version, supervised by Rajamouli himself. Along with combining key scenes from both parts, new sequences have been added. The final cut reportedly has a runtime of approximately four hours, offering a grand theatrical experience for fans.
Where Can You Watch the Original Baahubali Films?
Although Baahubali and its sequel are no longer available on Netflix, fans can still stream them on other platforms. The films are currently available on:
- Sony LIV
- JioCinema (Hotstar)
- OTTplay Premium
Box Office Success of the Baahubali Franchise
Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) grossed ₹516 crore worldwide.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) shattered records with a massive ₹1,788.06 crore collection.
Together, the franchise earned a total of ₹2,304.06 crore globally. All eyes are now on Baahubali: The Epic to see if it can recreate the magic at the box office.