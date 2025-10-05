Pan-India star Prabhas is back on set for his much-awaited romantic drama The Raaja Saab, directed by Maruthi Dasari. The latest buzz reveals that the cast and crew have flown to Europe for an exclusive song shoot featuring stunning international.

After the colossal success of Salaar and now amidst the buzz for Kalki 2898 AD, pan-Indian superstar Prabhas seems to be back on his feet with The Raaja Saab; a romantic drama with now-high-voltage-curiosity actions going on since its announcement, and the latest update utterly charms the fanbase into sheer euphoria. News is that the team is traveling to Europe for an exclusive song shoot, and one of the picturesque schedules for the film thus far.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Prabhas's The Raaja Saab Shooting Update

The production sources say that Prabhas, along with most of his prime cast and crew, have headed off to Europe to film some high-energy romantic songs alongside breathtaking visuals across picturesque European locales. This international schedule is set to last for two weeks, covering countries like Italy, Austria, and Hungary, subject to weather and logistics.

The dances would be choreographed by a top dance master from the Telugu film industry, and the music for the sequences would be rendered by Thaman S, who, along with the director, is working into achieving that youthful, contemporary soundscape for the movie.

Mix of Romance, Drama, and Action

The Raaja Saab is a nice change of pace for Prabhas, who is coming back to a romantic entertainer after a long gray streak of pure action ones. Maruthi, who has good instincts towards family-targeted stories laced with derogative types of romance, is apparently expected to combine Prabhas's larger-than-life charm with emotional storytelling.

Apparently, the early buzz is that Prabhas's character will have shades of duality — one of extreme lightness and one towards extreme depth. All the fans are indeed waiting to see him in a less mythological and futuristic role and more in a character involving some romance.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

On-screen with Prabhas are Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal, both adding fresh chemistry to the story. The star cast is further complemented by veteran actors Riddhi Kumar and Sathyaraj, thus adding weight to the narrative.

The movie is shot by cinematographer Karthik Palani with a colorful palette who framed Varisu and Sultan beautifully. Simultaneously, the art department led by A.S. Prakash will build a set full of grandeur and vivid visuals that match the romantic essence of the story.

The Europe schedule will mainly be devoted to filming two major songs - one romantic and the other a celebratory montage - both set to be visual spectacles. Sources say that with this schedule, the makers aim to finish by the end of October 2025 before kicking off the post-production and promotional work.