Fans await Prabhas’s ‘Raja Saab,’ but producers worry as OTT deal stalls. With a ₹400 crore budget, no platform is yet willing to invest that much, creating tension around the film’s digital release.
Waiting for 'The Raja Saab'
Prabhas is all set to star in the highly anticipated pan-India movie, Raja Saab. Fans eagerly await the film’s release next year, but uncertainty looms as the makers have yet to finalize an OTT platform for its digital premiere. This delay is causing concern among the producers.
Tension Among Producers Over OTT Deal
The film, made on a massive budget of around ₹400 crore, has yet to secure an OTT deal. Major platforms seem hesitant to invest such a large amount, especially since Raja Saab is a horror-comedy with a predominantly Telugu cultural backdrop. This has created tension among the producers, who are still negotiating and hoping for a deal, even if at a lower price.
Makers in Talks but Facing Resistance
Discussions are reportedly underway with several OTT platforms, but top players remain cautious. Their concern stems from uncertainty over whether the film’s appeal will extend across all pan-India markets, given its genre and regional flavor. This hesitation has disappointed the makers, who are eager to lock a deal soon to ease financial pressures.
Prabhas’ Pan-India Image vs. Film Genre
Prabhas enjoys immense pan-India popularity, with his movies watched worldwide. However, Raja Saab is not the usual high-octane action film he is known for, but a horror-comedy. This genre shift seems to be a factor in OTT platforms’ reservations. Rumors suggest that Netflix might acquire the Hindi digital rights, but nothing is confirmed yet.
Shooting Update and Release Date
Directed by Maruthi, Raja Saab stars Nidhi Agarwal as the heroine, with Sanjay Dutt in a key role. Malavika Mohanan will make her Telugu film debut with this project. The shoot is nearly complete, with only one romantic song left to be filmed in December. Initially scheduled for a December 5, 2025 release, the film has now been postponed to January 9, 2026.
The coming weeks will be crucial as the makers work to finalize the OTT deal, which could bring much-needed relief and excitement for fans awaiting The Raja Saab.