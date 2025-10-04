Image Credit : Asianet News

Directed by Maruthi, Raja Saab stars Nidhi Agarwal as the heroine, with Sanjay Dutt in a key role. Malavika Mohanan will make her Telugu film debut with this project. The shoot is nearly complete, with only one romantic song left to be filmed in December. Initially scheduled for a December 5, 2025 release, the film has now been postponed to January 9, 2026.

The coming weeks will be crucial as the makers work to finalize the OTT deal, which could bring much-needed relief and excitement for fans awaiting The Raja Saab.