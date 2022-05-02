Pictures: Meet Mia Khalifa's boyfriend; check out her latest Instagram post

Mia Khalifa strips down in racy photos to show off her toned body in her latest social media post. Also, she shared her boyfriend Jhay Cortez's pictures.

Mia Khalifa did it again; she has released a new set of raunchy photos on her Instagram page for her fans and followers. In this article, we will tell you about her boyfriend and more.

Mia Khalifa recently posted photos in which she went topless while smiling for the camera. "Florence is officially my second home, and you'll understand why shortly," Mia said alongside a series of photos.



Mia Khalifa posted a couple more photos, which showed her toned body and curvy physique. Khalifa also tweeted pictures from the city's streets, which provide a stunning view.



A few days back, Mia posted some pictures of her current boyfriend, a Puerto Rican musician named Jhay Cortez. Even though he was born in Puerto Rico, the actor grew up in New Jersey. As a result, he grew up speaking both Spanish and English.



Cortez began writing music when he was 15 years old. He later wrote several songs for Tito El Bambino, one of which was included on the Latin Grammy-winning album Invencible.



Last year, Mia joined Cortez on stage at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico in October. On stage, the two danced about and subsequently enjoyed a passionate kiss, which they both posted on their Instagram stories.



Mia Khalifa and Jhay Cortez both uploaded images of themselves together on Instagram on Friday, November 5, 2021, clearly confirming their romance. Cortez shared a photo of the two in a car, along with a video of them kissing repeatedly. He said in the caption of his photo: "LA PRESION YA NO SOY YO ES ELLA 👑✨🤍 @MIAKHALIFA", which translates to "The pressure is not me, it is her." Also Read: Oops Moment Alert: Malaika Arora suffered major wardrobe malfunction (Video)