Pictures: Meet Disha Patani's babies; her latest Instagram post will make your day

Disha Patani's latest Instagram stories are pawsome; take a look at some of her most recent photos.



On May 4, Bollywood actress Disha Patani updated her Instagram account with fresh photos of Bella and Goku, her dogs. Disha has shown that she loves animals and is a pet parent, as she owns two dogs and two cats named Jasmine and Keety.

On her Instagram account, the Malang actress frequently posts photos with them. The actress came to her Instagram stories a few hours ago to share the nicest photographs of her beloved dogs that demonstrate her affection for them.

The actress is seen posing with Bella and Goku in one of the photos. In one picture, Disha lovingly kisses her puppy, while the dog sweetly lays next to her and in the last image, the actress is seen smiling with her adorable pooch Bella.



Meanwhile, the actress was most recently seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe on the job front. Following that, she will appear in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns. Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and Gautam Gulati also had key parts in the film.