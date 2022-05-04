Mandira Bedi trolled for wearing bikini and posing with a male friend (Pictures)

Mandira Bedi shared some pool photos in a bikini with her friend on his birthday. Later, she disabled comments on the post because of some nasty comments

Actress Mandira Bedi was lately the victim of sexism and moral policing due to internet abuse. Mandira, lost her husband, Raj Kaushal, in June 2021 as Raj suffered a cardiac arrest. She is slowly regaining in Mandira's life, as she has children to look after. She is the sole bread earner of the house and a lot more.



A few hours ago, Mandira shared some pictures from her vacay in Phuket, where she is seen wearing a bikini and posing with a male friend.



Sharing the photos with her friend on his birthday, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Adi. This photograph says it all. What you mean to me. How long we have know each other. What our equation is. And how much I trust you (to do this in #covidtimes) #sumsitup. May more happiness love and success find it's way to you. Love you, my dearest friend from the age of 17! @adimots."



Her post was bombarded with hateful and nasty comments as soon as she posted the photos. Mandira has now disabled comments on her article due to the trolling.



Raj Kaushal died of heart arrest in June of last year. Mandira has shared details of her life after her spouse died. Mandira told PTI that her children are her greatest source of inspiration.