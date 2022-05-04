Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mandira Bedi trolled for wearing bikini and posing with a male friend (Pictures)

    First Published May 4, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    Mandira Bedi shared some pool photos in a bikini with her friend on his birthday. Later, she disabled comments on the post because of some nasty comments

    Actress Mandira Bedi was lately the victim of sexism and moral policing due to internet abuse. Mandira, lost her husband, Raj Kaushal, in June 2021 as Raj suffered a cardiac arrest. She is slowly regaining in Mandira's life, as she has children to look after. She is the sole bread earner of the house and a lot more. 
     

    A few hours ago, Mandira shared some pictures from her vacay in Phuket, where she is seen wearing a bikini and posing with a male friend.  
     

    Sharing the photos with her friend on his birthday, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Adi. This photograph says it all. What you mean to me. How long we have know each other. What our equation is. And how much I trust you (to do this in #covidtimes) #sumsitup. May more happiness love and success find it's way to you. Love you, my dearest friend from the age of 17! @adimots."
     

    Her post was bombarded with hateful and nasty comments as soon as she posted the photos. Mandira has now disabled comments on her article due to the trolling.
     

    Raj Kaushal died of heart arrest in June of last year. Mandira has shared details of her life after her spouse died. Mandira told PTI that her children are her greatest source of inspiration. Also Read: Koffee with Karan will not return, confirms Karan Johar

    She'd stated, "My drive to keep working, striving, and improving... My children are my greatest source of inspiration. I do everything I can for them. They are my motivation to keep going, to live, to improve, to be better. They are the source of my bravery, strength, and motivation to work. I need to be a good parent for them." Also Read: Viral Pictures: Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise and says 'I Love You'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhajrangi Loki gets into bad boy mode for Takkar

    Bhajrangi Loki gets into bad boy mode for Takkar

    Takkar is all set to deliver a thrilling message on May 6

    Takkar is all set to deliver a thrilling message on May 6

    Koffee with Karan will not return, confirms Karan Johar drb

    Koffee with Karan will not return, confirms Karan Johar

    Is that Imran Khan in Aamir Khan daughter Ira Khan Eid party pic drb

    Is that Imran Khan in Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Eid party pic?

    Watch Shehnaaz Gill pulls Salman Khan into a warm hug at the Eid party drb

    Watch: Shehnaaz Gill pulls Salman Khan into a warm hug at the Eid party

    Recent Stories

    Major Trailer Adivi Sesh film trailer will release on this date drb

    Major Trailer: Adivi Sesh’s film trailer will release on this date

    football Champions League LA Lakers' LeBron James elated after Liverpool reaches 3rd final in 5 years snt

    Champions League: LA Lakers' LeBron James elated after Liverpool reaches 3rd final in 5 years

    LIC IPO Step by step guide to apply online on Paytm Upstox gcw

    LIC IPO: Step-by-step guide to apply online on Paytm, Upstox

    iPhone 13 price in India as low as Rs 35513 here s how you can buy one gcw

    iPhone 13 price in India as low as Rs 35,513; here's how you can buy one

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon