PHOTOS & Video: Hardik Pandya’s Cozy Moments With Mahieka Sharma Go Viral!
In one of the video clips, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma were dressed in traditional attire as they posed for the camera. Hardik was also spotted kissing his lady love's cheeks.
Hardik Pandya has frequently shared details about his private life with model Mahieka Sharma on social media after confirming their relationship.
On Tuesday evening, the batsman turned to Instagram and shared several photos and videos, some of which included his girlfriend.
Take a look
Another video showed the two practising religious ceremonies, implying that it may be from their Diwali celebration.
One of the photographs that drew everyone's attention showed Hardik holding Mahieka in his arms as she snapped a mirror selfie.
Who is Mahieka Sharma?
Mahieka earned a degree in Economics and Finance before transitioning to full-time modelling and acting. She has appeared in several music videos, indie films, and commercial campaigns for Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo.
She has also walked the runway for renowned Indian designers, including Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani. In 2024, Mahieka received the "Model of the Year (New Age)" award at the Indian Fashion Awards.
Mahieka Sharma is also recognised for her professionalism. In 2024, she experienced an unexpected setback when she contracted a terrible eye illness just before a big event. Despite the agony and aggravation, Mahieka decided not to cancel the event. Instead, she walked the ramp with assurance.
Hardik Pandya was formerly married to Natasa Stankovic. The couple, who married in May 2020 and renewed their vows in Hindu and Christian traditions in February 2023, announced their split in July 2024.
Hardik Pandya with his son
The pair announced their split, saying, "After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways." We did our best and gave it our all, and we think this is best for both of us. This was a difficult decision for us to make, considering the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared together as we matured as a family."
“We are fortunate with Agastya, who will continue to be the focus of both of our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that he has all he needs to be happy.”
"We truly need your assistance and understanding in granting us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," they continued.