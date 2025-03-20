PHOTOS: Uorfi Javed trolled for latest look in see-thought dress, one said, 'Ye toh bohot dramebaaz hai'

Read Full Gallery

Urfi aka Uorfi Javed is well-known for her distinctive and daring ensembles. She was recently photographed at an event and was mocked for her new dress.

Uorfi Javed has been in the headlines often. She is known for her daring costumes and her badass attitude. She has frequently been mocked for her fashion choices and for daring to be different. However, we've always seen her confront things with determination.

Uorfi understands how to respond to those who troll her or push her down. Recently, we've seen her in several stunning clothes.

Urfi designs her own outfits and always incorporates something interesting. She has shown to be one of the most inventive designers.

Uorfi gets trolled However, the trolling does not end for her. She was observed at an awards ceremony a few hours earlier. She was photographed wearing a gold see-through gown. The bodycon dress was well created. However, Uorfi Javed found it difficult to walk in such outfit. Her video has gone viral, and netizens are once again trolling.

One of the users wrote, "Ye toh bohot dramebaaz hai." Another user wrote, "Toh pahenna kyun hai bhai." However, a person even praised her creativity. The user wrote, "Her creativity level day by day increasing."

Urfi Javed, commonly known as Uorfi Javed, attended the IIFA Digital Awards 2025. Her performance, 'Follow Karo Yaar', had received a nomination, and she turned to social media to share some photos.

At the event, Uorfi Javed met Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan at a green carpet event and had a fan moment.

Talking about Uorfi's career, she gained to prominence following her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. She has appeared on several television programs, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

