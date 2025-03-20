user
user

PHOTOS: Uorfi Javed trolled for latest look in see-thought dress, one said, 'Ye toh bohot dramebaaz hai'

Urfi aka Uorfi Javed is well-known for her distinctive and daring ensembles. She was recently photographed at an event and was mocked for her new dress.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 2:46 PM IST

Uorfi Javed has been in the headlines often. She is known for her daring costumes and her badass attitude. She has frequently been mocked for her fashion choices and for daring to be different. However, we've always seen her confront things with determination.

article_image2

Uorfi understands how to respond to those who troll her or push her down. Recently, we've seen her in several stunning clothes.


article_image3

Urfi designs her own outfits and always incorporates something interesting. She has shown to be one of the most inventive designers.

article_image4

Uorfi gets trolled

However, the trolling does not end for her. She was observed at an awards ceremony a few hours earlier. She was photographed wearing a gold see-through gown. The bodycon dress was well created. However, Uorfi Javed found it difficult to walk in such outfit. Her video has gone viral, and netizens are once again trolling.

article_image5

One of the users wrote, "Ye toh bohot dramebaaz hai." Another user wrote, "Toh pahenna kyun hai bhai." However, a person even praised her creativity. The user wrote, "Her creativity level day by day increasing." 

article_image6

Urfi Javed, commonly known as Uorfi Javed, attended the IIFA Digital Awards 2025. Her performance, 'Follow Karo Yaar', had received a nomination, and she turned to social media to share some photos.

article_image7

At the event, Uorfi Javed met Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan at a green carpet event and had a fan moment. 

article_image8

Talking about Uorfi's career, she gained to prominence following her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. She has appeared on several television programs, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline MEG

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline

BREAKING: Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma divorced now ddr

Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma divorced after 4 years of marriage

SS Rajamouli posts Deomali Peak garbage video, urges for environmental change [VIDEO] NTI

SS Rajamouli posts Deomali Peak garbage video, urges for environmental change [VIDEO]

Was Kim Sae Ron married? Lee Jin Ho's allegations are trending amidst the Kim Soo Hyun scandal MEG

Was Kim Sae Ron married? Lee Jin Ho's allegations are trending amidst the Kim Soo Hyun scandal

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly' MEG

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly'

Recent Stories

Women Born On THESE Dates Live Like Queens After Marriage RBA

Women Born On THESE Dates Live Like Queens After Marriage

Saudi Arabia gold rate on march 20 2025 24K 8 gram 22k 18k anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 20: 24k 8 gm gold rate RISES by SAR 8

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan NTI

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline MEG

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Video Icon
'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Video Icon
Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon