Triptii Dimri BREAKS silence on 'overtly sexualized' image after 'Animal'; Here's what she said

Triptii Dimri reflects on her career journey, addressing the criticism surrounding her roles in Animal and Bad Newz. Confident and unfazed, she shares her commitment to taking on diverse, challenging characters, while clearing up rumors about Aashiqui 3

Triptii Dimri, whose career saw a significant boost with her role in Animal, addressed the criticism her performances received. She emphasized that she remains unaffected by public scrutiny and believes that as long as she is true to her choices, whether they are successful or not, she has no regrets

Triptii expressed her desire to take on varied and challenging roles in her career. She shared that her goal is to avoid monotony on set, seeking out characters that challenge her creatively. She aims to explore new aspects of acting to keep her work exciting and fulfilling

In response to suggestions that she was trying to distance herself from an "overtly sexualized" image, Triptii clarified that she is not consciously moving away from any specific image. Instead, she simply aims to play diverse characters that inspire her, without worrying about public perceptions

There were rumors claiming that Triptii was dropped from Aashiqui 3 for being "too exposed" and that the makers preferred someone with a "pure demeanour." However, director Anurag Basu denied these allegations, reaffirming that the claims were untrue and stating that Triptii was aware of the situation

Latest Videos