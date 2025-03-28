user
Tamil Nadu mega job fair 2025: 30,000 jobs up for grabs in Chennai and Mayiladuthurai; check details

Tamil Nadu government is organizing a Mega Job Fair 2025 in Chennai and Mayiladuthurai on March 29! Find out vacancies, eligibility, and how to register!

Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 3:55 PM IST

In Tamil Nadu, the government and private sector companies are jointly conducting massive job fairs every month. In that regard, a job fair is to be held tomorrow in Chennai and Mayiladuthurai districts. This job fair is being conducted by coordinating private companies located in each district of Tamil Nadu and its surrounding areas. Through this, young people from various districts are getting the opportunity to get jobs near their residence according to their educational qualifications.

Job Fair

More than 200 private companies are participating in the job fair to be held at Nandanam Government Arts and Science College in the capital Chennai tomorrow. The fair is scheduled to start at around 8 am and last until 3 pm. Furthermore, it is planned to provide jobs to about 20,000 young people according to their educational qualifications at this fair. Youth who wish to participate in this fair can register on the website and then participate in the fair.

Similarly, the job fair to be held at Sirkazhi Vivekananda Women's Arts and Science College in Mayiladuthurai district is scheduled to start at 8 am and last until 3 pm. With more than 100 private companies participating in this fair, it is planned to create job opportunities for about 10,000 young people through this fair.

Job vacancy

People who wish to participate in the camp can register and confirm their attendance on the website https://www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in/. Furthermore, the youth participating in the camp are requested to bring their educational certificates, Aadhaar card, driver's license, and other documents.

