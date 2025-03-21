user
(PHOTOS) Tamannaah Bhatia gives out diva vibes in latest pictures

Tamannaah Bhatia recently impressed at an award function with her impeccable fusion of elegance and contemporary fashion. She stunned in a ruffled one-shoulder white top paired with ripped denim. Let's check out her photos here

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 12:23 PM IST

At a recent award function, Tamannaah Bhatia showcased her ability to seamlessly blend elegance with modern style. She donned a striking one-shoulder white top featuring sheer, cascading ruffled layers, creating a dreamy and ethereal effect. The flowing silhouette made it a perfect choice for both high-fashion events and casual outings.

To add a contemporary contrast to her sophisticated top, she paired it with ripped, oversized denim jeans. The distressed denim introduced a casual yet edgy touch to the ensemble, balancing out the softness of the ruffles.


Her styling complemented the look effortlessly, as she wore her sleek hair in a chic ponytail, ensuring that the dramatic details of her outfit remained the focal point. She opted for a minimalistic makeup approach with a subtle highlighter, pink eyeshadow, and nude lips, enhancing her natural beauty.

Keeping accessories minimal, Tamannaah chose a chunky silver bracelet and hoop earrings, subtly elevating the ensemble. Through her Instagram post, she expressed the significance of her outfit, suggesting that it symbolized limitless possibilities.

On the professional front, Tamannaah was recently seen in Sikandar ka Muqaddar, a crime thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey, where she played a pivotal role alongside Jimmy Shergill and Avinash Tiwary.

She is set to appear next in Odela 2, a Telugu crime thriller written by Sampath Nandi and directed by Ashok Teja, where she stars alongside Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha.

