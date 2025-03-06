Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma BREAK-UP reason REVEALED; Here's why couple parted ways

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s rumored breakup has sparked speculation about the reason behind their split. Reports suggest that Tamannaah’s desire to settle down led to disagreements. Despite parting ways, they reportedly maintain mutual respect and intend to stay friends, though no official confirmation has been given

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 3:48 PM IST

Amid speculation about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s breakup, reports suggest that tension arose due to Tamannaah’s desire to settle down. Allegedly, she was feeling pressured to tie the knot and growing impatient, which reportedly led to frequent disagreements between the two. However, these claims remain unverified

According to a report, the actors, who were seen together in Lust Stories 2, decided to part ways a few weeks ago. Despite their breakup, they are said to have maintained mutual respect and admiration for each other and intend to remain good friends. Neither Tamannaah nor Vijay has made any official statement regarding the split


Tamannaah and Vijay began dating in 2022 and later worked together in Lust Stories 2, which premiered on Netflix in June 2023. After months of speculation, Tamannaah publicly confirmed their relationship during an interview with Film Companion in June 2023. 

Vijay Varma later explained that they chose to reveal their relationship because they did not want to conceal their feelings. He mentioned that keeping a relationship hidden requires a great deal of effort, as it restricts outings and social interactions. He expressed that while they had no intention of seeking public attention, they also did not want to impose limitations on their emotions

