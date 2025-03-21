user
user

(PHOTOS) Tahira Kashyap shares pictures from Japan vacay; check out fun-filled snaps here

Every year, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap embarks on a special trip with her children, Virajveer and Varushka. This time, their chosen destination was Japan, where they explored the vibrant city of Tokyo. Check out photos from the trip here

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 10:53 AM IST

Reflecting on her experience, Tahira Kashyap shared that a city’s essence is defined by its people. Despite the language barrier, she found Tokyo to be an exciting and child-friendly destination.

article_image2

Her travel album featured a variety of snapshots, from solo pictures to candid moments with her children. Among the highlights were her enjoying a local sweet dish, walking through busy streets, and witnessing snowfall. She also captured her children eagerly lining up for an adventure ride.


article_image3

Tahira emphasized the importance of making children accountable by giving them their own handbags filled with essentials such as lip balm, toiletries, wipes, tissues, and snacks. She also recommended wearing comfortable sports shoes for the extensive walking involved.

article_image4

During her visit to Sensoji Temple, she enjoyed local delicacies like Imokin, a sweet potato dish, and Taiyaki, a fish-shaped dessert with custard filling. She clarified that despite its shape, the dessert was vegetarian.

article_image5

The family also visited Disneyland, where the children's handbags proved useful in keeping the experience organized and hassle-free.

article_image6

Tahira recommended Akihabara for anime lovers, indulging in a bowl of Ichiran Ramen, and experiencing Hado, an interactive game, at Odaiba. She cherished witnessing cherry blossoms, snowfall, and sunshine—all within a single trip. Additionally, she advised travelers to use Google Translator for easy navigation.

article_image7

Concluding her post, she revealed that the final picture in her album was from the day she and her husband, Ayushmann Khurrana, started dating. The couple celebrates this day as their anniversary every year, and as always, he had remembered it.

ALSO READ: World Cancer Day: Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, and Emraan Hashmi advocate for "timely treatment"

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on NTI

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on

Ranbir Kapoor's shocking revelation: 'Alia is not my first wife; I want to meet my first wife' MEG

Ranbir Kapoor's shocking revelation: 'Alia is not my first wife; I want to meet my first wife'

First husband, then fashion: Shobitha Dhulipala gets trolled for copying Samantha in Vogue shoot MEG

First husband, then fashion: Shobitha Dhulipala gets trolled for copying Samantha in Vogue shoot

Comedian Samay Raina POSTPONES India tour amid growing India's Got Latent controversy; Read on NTI

Comedian Samay Raina POSTPONES India tour amid growing India’s Got Latent controversy; Read on

"Full compliance with the law...": Rana Daggubati's team amid betting app allegations ddr

Rana Daggubati breaks silence on betting app row, calls endorsement 'fully legal'

Recent Stories

Rolling Roti on Kitchen Slab Vastu Shastra Good or Bad Effects SRI

Rolling Roti on Kitchen Slab: Vastu Shastra Insights

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on NTI

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on

IPL Top Bowlers Most Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal Ravichandran Ashwin Hrd

IPL 2025: Chahal to Ashwin - Top 6 highest wicket-takers in tournament

Husband wife joint account: Earn Rs 10,000 monthly with THIS Post Office scheme! AJR

Husband-wife joint account: Earn Rs 10,000 monthly with THIS Post Office scheme!

rani mukerji inspired eye makeup looks for brown eyes sri

Brown Eyes Magic: 6 Eye Makeup Looks Inspired by Rani Mukerji

Recent Videos

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Atishi Grills BJP asks, 'Where is ₹2,500 Monthly Aid for Delhi Women?' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Massive BPSC Protest Erupts Outside Bihar Assembly Over Exam Controversy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Fiery Clash in Bihar Assembly: Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Engage in Heated Exchange | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Lalu Yadav's Residence Adorned with Defiant 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Posters

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Moves Forward | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon