(PHOTOS) Tahira Kashyap shares pictures from Japan vacay; check out fun-filled snaps here

Read Full Gallery

Every year, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap embarks on a special trip with her children, Virajveer and Varushka. This time, their chosen destination was Japan, where they explored the vibrant city of Tokyo. Check out photos from the trip here

Reflecting on her experience, Tahira Kashyap shared that a city’s essence is defined by its people. Despite the language barrier, she found Tokyo to be an exciting and child-friendly destination.

Her travel album featured a variety of snapshots, from solo pictures to candid moments with her children. Among the highlights were her enjoying a local sweet dish, walking through busy streets, and witnessing snowfall. She also captured her children eagerly lining up for an adventure ride.

Tahira emphasized the importance of making children accountable by giving them their own handbags filled with essentials such as lip balm, toiletries, wipes, tissues, and snacks. She also recommended wearing comfortable sports shoes for the extensive walking involved.

During her visit to Sensoji Temple, she enjoyed local delicacies like Imokin, a sweet potato dish, and Taiyaki, a fish-shaped dessert with custard filling. She clarified that despite its shape, the dessert was vegetarian.

The family also visited Disneyland, where the children's handbags proved useful in keeping the experience organized and hassle-free.

Tahira recommended Akihabara for anime lovers, indulging in a bowl of Ichiran Ramen, and experiencing Hado, an interactive game, at Odaiba. She cherished witnessing cherry blossoms, snowfall, and sunshine—all within a single trip. Additionally, she advised travelers to use Google Translator for easy navigation.

Concluding her post, she revealed that the final picture in her album was from the day she and her husband, Ayushmann Khurrana, started dating. The couple celebrates this day as their anniversary every year, and as always, he had remembered it. ALSO READ: World Cancer Day: Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, and Emraan Hashmi advocate for "timely treatment"

Latest Videos