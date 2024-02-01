Photos: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal turn certified divers; share thrilling experience via images

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

    Rumoured couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now licensed divers as the two posted photos and videos about their underwater diving experience on Instagram.

    Sonakshi Sinha and her reported lover, Zaheer Iqbal, are both certified divers! The performers provided peeks into their preparation and trip. They posted many images from the event.

    Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are certified divers. Sharing a lot of photos, she wrote, "The dive team Pic1: us just before we started the Advance Open Water course @tanvigautama @luminousdeep @iamzahero @titikshx Pic2: instructor extraordinaire @titikshx from @lacadives happy out at sea Pic3 and 4: us being good students and paying attention for a change Pic5: gearing up (sic)."

    She further added, "Pic6: the big step in! Pic7: thats the sign for “All OK” after my equipment check Pic8: logging dives in the dive book is a must!! Pic9: mandatory underwater selfie @paditv #scubadiving #advanceopenwatercourse #divebuddies #havelock (sic)."
     

    Sonakshi and Zaheer shared photos from their underwater diving experience. Sharing the photos, they wrote, "Say hello to @paditv’s newest Ambassadivers!!! Our love for the ocean took us to the beautiful #Andaman islands to do our Advance Open Water course and with the help of an amazing team - @titikshx from @lacadives, Sumer @luminousdeep and @tanvigautama we are now certified As Ambassadivers our mission is to introduce more people to the ocean and its preservation all while discovering new depths ourselves! Legggggooooo (sic)."

    Sonakshi Sinha provided her fans with a visual feast around a week earlier when she shared photos from the same underwater escapades. This collection of photographs focused on the captivating natural beauty.

    Sonakshi may be seen posing beside Zaheer Iqbal in the opening shot. All other views, however, depicted attractive cliffs, colourful marine plants, and a variety of colourful fish in the sea.

    Both Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been at the centre of dating rumours since 2020. 

    On the work front, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal worked together on 'Double XL'.

