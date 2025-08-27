Image Credit : Instagram

Special Family Moments in Public

Beyond social media, the actor was also spotted with his wife and daughter during another Ganesh Chaturthi outing. A video captured Kunal carrying Inaaya in his arms while Soha walked alongside. For this outing, Kunal was dressed casually in a brown shirt and light blue trousers, whereas Inaaya wore blue trousers with a pink jacket.

Kunal’s Professional Highlights

Apart from his family life, Kunal is enjoying success in his career. His directorial debut, Madgaon Express, received critical acclaim and multiple awards, including Best Debut Director at the Zee Cine Awards and recognition at IIFA. Looking ahead, he is set to star in an OTT series titled Single Papa, a slice-of-life family sitcom exploring the challenges and joys of single parenthood.