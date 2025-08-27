- Home
(PHOTOS) Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemmu celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi; shares adorable pictures
Ganesh Chaturthi: The country is immersed in celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi; Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan shares adorable photos with Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi: Everyone all around the country is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. In the meantime Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemmu shares photos with Bappa
On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan visited a temple with their daughter Inaaya to offer prayers. The family stood together before the beautifully adorned idol, joined their hands in reverence, and later sat in prayer, embracing the festive spirit. Soha wore a simple red kurta, Kunal chose a purple one, while Inaaya looked charming in a pink sharara.
Fan Reactions on Social Media
Kunal shared glimpses of the celebration online, where admirers praised the family. Many appreciated the way they respectfully embrace multiple faiths, remarking that it sets an example of harmony. Others simply expressed admiration for the family’s warmth and bond.
Special Family Moments in Public
Beyond social media, the actor was also spotted with his wife and daughter during another Ganesh Chaturthi outing. A video captured Kunal carrying Inaaya in his arms while Soha walked alongside. For this outing, Kunal was dressed casually in a brown shirt and light blue trousers, whereas Inaaya wore blue trousers with a pink jacket.
Kunal’s Professional Highlights
Apart from his family life, Kunal is enjoying success in his career. His directorial debut, Madgaon Express, received critical acclaim and multiple awards, including Best Debut Director at the Zee Cine Awards and recognition at IIFA. Looking ahead, he is set to star in an OTT series titled Single Papa, a slice-of-life family sitcom exploring the challenges and joys of single parenthood.