Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations turned extra special at the Deshmukh household as Genelia Deshmukh shared a heartwarming glimpse of her kids decorating their home for Ganesh Pooja. The adorable moments captured the true essence of family.

Ganesh Chaturthi has always been a festival of joy, devotion, and togetherness. Joining in the joy this year was actress Genelia Deshmukh as she opened her fans to some heartwarming snippets of her family festivities as she shared some glimpses of her kids decorating their home in preparation for the day's Ganesh Pooja ceremonies. The adorable moments instantly won hearts online, spreading the festival cheer on social media.

Genelia Deshmukh Shares a Glimpse of Kids Decorating

Genelia, one of those who often loves to post candid family updates to her fans, shared snippets of her sons, Riaan and Rahyl, taking part in the preparations. Arranging flowers and putting up other items, the kids took charge of preparing the place for the arrival of Lord Ganesha. The video was further a reflection of simple yet pure joy of involving kids into the cultural tradition itself, thus making it so much more enjoyable.

Naturally, fans were quick to comment about how the boys take after their parents' chubby faces, but a lot more praised Genelia for starting early cultural values into her kids.

Tradition Meets Togetherness

Ganesh Chaturthi is very much a festival for the Deshmukh family: not just that, but they also consider it as a celebration of unity-and-bonding in the family. Genelia together with husband and actor-politician Riteish Deshmukh thus always emphasizes that they will celebrate the festivals with utmost sincerity and simplicity. Thus, by allowing their children to join in the decor operation, this couple makes it a family affair and not a formal celebration.

The decorations that are shown off in the video include but are not limited to marigold garlands, diyas, and eco-friendly elements, all simple but bright. Genelia captioned the post via very heartfelt words, expressing how more excitement in her own children made the celebration more special without saying a single word.

Fans Showering Love on the Family

Immediately after the actress shared that little glimpse, social media was filled up with really positive reactions. Fans and well-wishers lauded the family for keeping alive the essence of tradition with the fun aspect that would mean so much to kids as well. Comments such as "such a sweet family," "Riaan and Rahyl are growing up so fast," and "what a beautiful way to celebrate" came in. Other parents were very similar to just enjoying the process of having children help with the preparations and were thankful to Genelia for inspiring them.

A Festival of Values

Children involved in Ganesh Chaturthi festival rituals will not be left behind, and this will help them get an idea about cultural importance and heritage. Genelia has struck a chord with this simple but very much strong action of passing traditions to the younger generation in such an enjoyable manner. It's not only decorating–it is about creating memories and strengthening the family bond.

Professionally, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh continue to balance their careers with family life; however, during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, all attention is diverted to home, faith, and family values. Once again, Genelia proved her mettle in capturing and winning the hearts of her fans not only as an actress but also as a devoted mother and a staunch advocate of togetherness through her latest post.