Madhuri Dixit turns 58: Watch these 7 iconic bollywood films
Madhuri Dixit turns 58, and what better way to celebrate Bollywood’s eternal diva than by revisiting seven of her most iconic films that define her legacy.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Madhuri Dixit turns 58: Watch these 7 iconic bollywood films
Bollywood sweetheart Dhak Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit has left everyone speechless with her elegance, talent, and evergreen performances. On her birthday, let's go back in time and see again seven of her most evergreen films that tell us so much about her talent.
Beta (1992)
Beta's Madhuri received a Filmfare Best Actress Award. Her "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga" song became her anthem, and she is now Bollywood's most iconic star
Aaja Nachle (2007)
Madhuri was retired from films and returned with Aaja Nachle, where she featured in the role of Dia, a dance instructor who battles to preserve a theatre. The movie opened its arms to her unparalleled dance skills, assuring everyone that her magic was still on.
Khal Nayak (1993)
Subhash Ghai’s Khal Nayak featured Madhuri as Ganga, a police officer caught in a moral dilemma. The song "Choli Ke Peeche" became an instant hit, further solidifying her reputation as Bollywood’s dancing diva.
Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)
This musical love triangle, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor, highlighted Madhuri’s effortless charm. Her role as Pooja, a passionate dancer, resonated with audiences, making the film a blockbuster.
Devdas (2002)
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand adaptation of Devdas, Madhuri played Chandramukhi, a courtesan with a heart of gold. Her performance was lauded for its depth and elegance, and the film was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun.! (1994)
This Sooraj Barjatya classic redefined Bollywood romance and family drama. Madhuri’s portrayal of Nisha, alongside Salman Khan, won hearts across generations. The song "Didi Tera Devar Deewana" remains a wedding favorite.
Tezaab (1988)
Madhuri Dixit's first major role as Mohini in the movie Tezaab brought her overnight success. Her song "Ek Do Teen" from the film was a frenzy, and she earned the reputation of being the dancing queen of Bollywood.